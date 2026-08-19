NBA Champion Says Joining LeBron James and the Lakers Hurt Russell Westbrook’s Reputation: “If You Are Not on His Level..”

LeBron James helped open the door for Russell Westbrook’s move to the Los Angeles Lakers. But Westbrook’s arrival quickly changed the team’s identity. The Lakers had already sacrificed their championship-winning core, sending Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and a 2021 first-round pick to Washington. Expectations soared as the narrative took over. What followed would shape Russell’s entire Lakers chapter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jeff Teague shared his insights on this matter on the Club 520 podcast. “He went to the Lakers, and it’s hard sometimes when you do. Well, when you’re a superstar, I can’t really speak to the I’ve never been to them levels, but I can only imagine being a superstar and like everything being,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling something Chris Paul had once said, Teague noted that joining a new team can create an uncomfortable power shift. Another star may already command more attention from fans and teammates. That dynamic can leave the newcomer feeling isolated, even when he remains highly talented.

“When he went to the Lakers, LeBron was the guy. So somebody got to take the criticism. Anytime you go to LeBron’s team, it’s going to be somebody else that’s getting the criticism, even though LeBron gets criticized a whole bunch,” the former NBA champ shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But he always plays so well that if you’re not on his level, people won’t start blaming you. And when he went to the Lakers, you know, Westbrook had some moments, and he still played a decent year, but he didn’t play like the Westbrook we know,” Teague concluded.

By the time Russell Westbrook went to the Lakers, LeBron James was already a champion with the team. In the 2020 NBA Finals, James averaged 29.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg, and 8.5 apg. He became the rightful Finals MVP, and therefore, he rose to the status of LA’s favorite. And fans always expected that not just James but the players alongside him would perform at his level.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the real issue lay elsewhere. The 2021-22 roster was old. Carmelo Anthony was 37, Trevor Ariza was 36, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, and even LeBron James were all over 35.

The Lakers had too many players who preferred operating near the rim. That created a spacing problem. Russell Westbrook needed the ball to attack and create. Parking him outside the arc reduced his impact. As a result, the offense became easier to defend and less fluid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the visible struggle, Westbrook carried much of the criticism. His shooting troubles and turnovers became easy talking points. Many overlooked how the roster itself created problems. LA also dealt with injuries and uneven construction. Yet, the spotlight stayed firmly on Westbrook. The fans had only one question: Why is Mr. Triple Double not on LeBron’s level?

That pressure intensified during the 2021-2022 and early 2022-2023 seasons. Westbrook’s move to the bench under Darvin Ham added another storyline. Reporters examined his reactions, body language, and comments closely. Meanwhile, the nickname “Westbrick” followed him everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation increasingly made Westbrook the face of Los Angeles’ struggles. It felt like a well-crafted script that everyone was following. Sure, LeBron James was the superstar on the team. But so was Russell Westbrook. Which player before or after him has four triple-double seasons in the NBA? No one.

But then, that’s the thing about narratives. One good game does not change the storyline once everyone follows the same path.