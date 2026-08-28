NBA Champion Reveals How LeBron James’ 76ers Move Removed Him From Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Comparison

LeBron James sent shockwaves when he picked the Philadelphia 76ers over a glorious homecoming to Cleveland or even Miami. Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson gets why, but believes the decision took a toll on his GOAT standing. Joining a squad featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown might position James for another ring. Yet, critics argue that joining an already stacked contender diminishes the narrative weight of his legacy.

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The All The Smoke duo discussed James taking $4 million per year to team up with Philadelphia’s new superteam. Jackson admitted to Matt Barnes that he was stunned James took the easier path to a championship, and it’ll likely take him out of direct comparison with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

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“I thought everywhere in the world but Philly,” Jackson said. “I did not think Philly. I’m sorry. I didn’t. I was one of those guys that thought he would go somewhere he was familiar to, even go to Cleveland. I thought for me that made the most sense because, you know, all the talk you hear about, you know, the GOATs and him comparing him to Jordan and Kobe, for me, if he was thinking about it, which he probably never did, but Cleveland only thing that made sense for me to keep him in that conversation.”

Stak argued that returning to the Cavs with Donovan Mitchell would have provided a far more legacy-defining challenge.

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“Because you go back home, you bring another championship there with the team they have there, I think that’s bigger than winning the championship with any other team that’s already built to win the championship. You are the best player in the league, as you say. So going to a team that’s already championship ready, that’s not really… that’s not what I would look at as the best player in the league challenging himself.”

Even Charles Barkley previously said Cleveland made the most sense for LeBron James, but later felt that if he wins in Philly, he’d still make an all-time case.

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Jackson clarified that while James holds every right to dictate his career path, the move fell short of his expectations.

“He has the right to make his own decision, just like I have the right to my opinion. I don’t think that was a best player in the league move of what a guy that I respect as being the best player in the league would do.”

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The GOAT debate between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James has long centered on how their championships were earned.



Jordan spent his entire prime with the Chicago Bulls, securing two separate three-peats, while Bryant spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, capturing five titles.

After two titles in Miami, leading Cleveland to its first title, and a fourth ring in LA, James joins a 76ers core that recently acquired Jaylen Brown alongside reigning primary options Embiid and Maxey.



While Matt Barnes noted that the Warriors and Timberwolves were on the table, James prioritized immediate championship viability over nostalgia.

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Ultimately, James didn’t choose a storybook homecoming. But the likes of Stephen Jackson will weigh a potential ring alongside the careers of MJ and Kobe.