NBA Columnist Draws Michael Jordan Comparison for Caleb Wilson: “I’ve Been Covering the Bulls Longer Than You’ve Been Alive”

Right after the draft night, Caleb Wilson made a huge claim. “I want to be the greatest of all time. … Y’all got one of the goats in y’all history, so it’s time for another one.” The Chicago Bulls rookie was referencing franchise legend Michael Jordan as he set lofty goals. Many fans felt it was overboard, while others are buying into the hype.

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Let’s not forget the Bulls have just five playoff series wins since the turn of the century compared to six championships during Michael Jordan’s era. Now they have another North Carolina prospect ready to make their mark.

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“Again, I’m not saying that he’s Jordan,” Sam Smith said during a conversation with David Shepard. “But this Caleb Wilson is as good a prospect that I’ve initially seen. And I’ve been covering the Bulls longer than you’ve been alive since Jordan. And I’m not overlooking Derrick Rose.”

Smith also admitted the current Bulls roster is not there in terms of contending. But the veteran believed that the addition of Caleb Wilson is rejuvenating for the fanbase.

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“But I think the community recognizes, finally, we have a guy that we can start putting it around. And the NBA is all about having a guy. You’re nowhere until you have a guy. Now, I think they feel I have a guy.”

In his only college year with North Carolina, he averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. It was enough to convince the Bulls to select him as the #4 pick in the draft. His combination of size, athleticism and offensive skill made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. Then came the Summer League performance.

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He posted the second-highest scoring total in a Las Vegas Summer League debut, dropping 35 points in his very first game as a pro. The Bulls star averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals and earned a spot on the 2026 NBA All-Summer League First Team. Even though he is 20 years old, he is ready to lead the Chicago team.

“There’s no leadership by blending in,” Wilson said Monday. “I feel like, as a rookie, people respect actions more than they respect voice and words. So, I’ll let my actions lead.”

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Seeing his actions in the summer league and personality in the locker room, even executive vice president Bryson Graham and the Bulls head coach, Tiago Splitter, are impressed by the rookie.

‘‘[Wilson is] 6-10½ and multipositional, versatile,’’ Graham said. ‘‘He tries to make the right play. Not one day during these pickup games — this is what has been so exciting — has he come out and said, ‘I’m going to shoot every time.’ He’s still trying to make the right play. That’s just who he is. Nothing has slapped him down. It’s going to be hard to do that because he’s a competitive kid and has very big aspirations.’’

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‘‘Just like everybody in this room, we’re excited about Caleb,’’ Splitter said. ‘‘He’s a No. 4 pick, and every day he’s showing us why he’s the No. 4 pick. Also, it’s really hard to put him on a floor or with a ceiling, to be honest. We’re going to help him be the best player he can be. What that is, we don’t know.’’

The praise is coming from outside the Windy City as well. Draymond Green has called Caleb Wilson the most “special” of the 2026 rookie class.

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Even Kevin Garnett was impressed by the display that he coined ‘Little Ticket’ as a nickname for the Bulls’ rookie. The 20-year-old recently even worked out with LeBron James. Both share the same agency, so the scheduling makes sense. Still learning and training with Bron once again endorses Wilson’s abilities.

Again, comparing Wilson to Michael Jordan’s hype is not what columnist Smith is implying. But the emergence of the Bulls’ rookie, his performance in the Summer League, and constant praise from the greats make his journey a must-watch for fans.