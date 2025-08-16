NBA Fans Thrash $5.4 Million Michael Jordan X Kobe Bryant Card Auction Despite Record-Breaking Results

It’s usually a great thing when Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant come together. This is not one of those times. As a record-breaking trading card hit the auction block, what should’ve been a celebration has devolved into an angry debate over ethics, market values, and an NBA legacy still in mourning.

The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographed featuring both MJ and Bean is now the most expensive in basketball history, a public auction record that officially surpasses the previous one held by Stephen Curry. The auction for the one-of-a-kind card, which features both players’ signatures and game-worn patches, has drawn bids that have already made it the most valuable basketball card ever sold at public auction.

The latest bid, with the buyer’s premium included, is valued at $5.917 million, a price that has left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths. The thing is, Jordan memorabilia has been falling short in the bidding wars. His rookie jacket, which was valued at $10 million, was sold for $4.2 million in March. Not small by any means, but you can get why it’s underwhelming for an auctioneer. Jordan’s trading cards are also the victims of the junk wax era.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Too many mint condition PSAs are available to make it competitive. Only Michael Jordan’s DNA or autograph sets it apart. Pharrell Williams’ Joopiter auction house sold for $2.5 million an autographed Fleer from 1986. A similar unautographed PSA 9 or 10 will fetch $250 on eBay.

AD

This sale isn’t happening in a vacuum; it’s taking place in a sports card market that many feel has become ethically murky, an evolution that’s highlighted by a specific set of fan grievances.

NBA fans call shenanigans on the record-breaking MJ-Kobe Bryant auction

This auction is not as simple as it appears. Fans have found multiple issues with the card itself and the auction. The most immediate source of outrage is a simple one. And it was perfectly summed up by this reaction: “Lol $1M in buyers premium. That’s an absolute joke.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The anger is rooted in the hefty fee a buyer pays at the auction house — a little something called ‘buyer’s premium’. While a standard practice, a buyer’s premium is a separate charge from the final bid. In this case, with a bid of $4.85 million, the buyer’s premium adds an extra $1.067 million to the total cost. Fans view the premium as an arbitrary fee that inflates the total value, making the record seem less about the card’s merit and more about the auction’s structure.

The outrage then moves to the card’s specific details, particularly its PSA grade. “As a PSA 6?!! 🤯” one user asked. Another one wrote, “It’s not even gem mint 10. There has to be a better card out there.” These comments expose the classic collector’s dilemma: condition versus scarcity. Michael Jordan cards just don’t go that high.

A Jordan and a Mickey Mantle card were stolen at The National Sports Card Convention in Rosemont this week. The 1986 Jordan Fleer, which was a PSA 9, was a third of the value of the Mantle, which is much, much rarer. So, what’s different here? While a PSA 10 is the pinnacle for many collectors, this particular card is a “1 of 1,” meaning it’s the only one of its kind. And in the world of high-end sports cards, the unparalleled rarity of a “1 of 1” often outweighs any flaws in its condition — a detail lost on many casual fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Our final two reactions get to the very core of the debate. They question the ethical and historical legitimacy of the record itself: “Curry logoman isn’t qualified?” and “BRUHHHHHHHH 5.37M for a card. I can only imagine what it goes for when MJ passes.” Both comments are valid. The Curry card was sold in a private sale, not a public auction, which is an important distinction in the card industry. This means that the Jordan-Kobe card has now set the record for a public auction.

The final comment, however, reveals the underlying and more morbid truth for many fans. The card’s staggering value is directly linked to Kobe Bryant‘s death. It’s a reflection of a sports card market that many feel has lost its way, trading a beloved hobby for a cold, hard profit.