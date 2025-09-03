NBA Hall of Fame 2025 Ceremony: Full List of Hosts and Presenters

The basketball world is preparing for one of its most anticipated weekends of the year, as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is set to host its official induction once again. With legends from the NBA, WNBA, coaching ranks, and executive offices headlining the class, the ceremony promises to be one of the most star-studded in recent memory. More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to attend, each paying tribute to a game that continues to evolve through every era.

The presenters for the 2025 class have been confirmed, and the lineup is loaded with iconic names. From Carmelo Anthony’s handpicked duo of Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade, to Geno Auriemma once again standing beside Sue Bird and Maya Moore, to members of the 2008 Redeem Team introducing themselves into history, this year’s enshrinement offers a meaningful bridge between generations. But before those speeches echo through the birthplace of basketball, here’s everything fans need to know about the when, where, and who of the 2025 ceremony.

When and Where Is the NBA Hall of Fame 2025 Ceremony Happening?

The official Enshrinement Ceremony for the Class of 2025 will be held on Saturday, September 6, at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, the home of basketball’s origin story. Festivities begin the day before on Friday, September 5, at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut with autograph sessions, red carpet moments, and the jacket and ring presentation at the annual Awards Gala. NBA TV will broadcast the main event live at 7:00 PM EST on Saturday.

Who Are the 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees and Their Presenters?

Here’s the complete list of the Class of 2025 inductees and the Hall of Famers presenting them:

Inductee Presenters (Hall of Famers) Carmelo Anthony Allen Iverson (2016), Dwyane Wade (2023) Micky Arison Alonzo Mourning (2014), Pat Riley (2008), Dwyane Wade (2023) Sue Bird Geno Auriemma (2006), Swin Cash (2022) Danny Crawford Tim Hardaway (2022), Isiah Thomas (2000) Billy Donovan Maurice Cheeks (2018), Rick Pitino (2013) Sylvia Fowles Katie Smith (2018), Lindsay Whalen (2022) Dwight Howard Patrick Ewing (2008), Robert Parish (2003), Dennis Rodman (2011), Dominique Wilkins (2006) Maya Moore Seimone Augustus (2024), Geno Auriemma (2006), Swin Cash (2022), Tamika Catchings (2020), Whalen (2022) 2008 USA Men’s Team Jim Boeheim (2005), Chris Bosh (2021), Jerry Colangelo (2004), Jason Kidd (2018), Coach K (2001), Wade (2023)

This year’s class is led by Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, and the 2008 USA Men’s National Team, the Redeem Team. They’re joined by long-respected names like coach Billy Donovan, referee Danny Crawford, and Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison.

What Makes This Year’s Hall of Fame Presenter List Special?

As per Hall of Fame tradition, each inductee selects Hall of Fame members to present them on stage. These presenters, often close friends, mentors, or icons in the game, serve as the symbolic bridge into basketball immortality. Carmelo Anthony choosing Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade is a moment fans knew would be special. Iverson, Melo’s Nuggets teammate from 2006–2008, helped form one of the league’s most potent duos during that time. Meanwhile, Wade and Anthony have been brothers through Team USA, Olympic glory, and a lasting friendship. Wade put it best when he posted, “D WADE & AI PRESENTING MELO AT THE HALL OF FAME CEREMONY🫡>>>” followed by, “Honored!”

For Sue Bird and Maya Moore, the presence of Geno Auriemma and Swin Cash is a full-circle celebration of UConn’s unmatched legacy. Bird and Moore defined eras for the Huskies and carried that excellence into the WNBA and Olympic stages. Add in Tamika Catchings, Lindsay Whalen, and Seimone Augustus for Moore’s presentation, and it’s a complete tribute to women’s basketball’s modern era.

The Redeem Team’s induction is perhaps the most emotionally charged. Presented by Coach K, Jerry Colangelo, Jason Kidd, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Jim Boeheim, the architects and leaders of that 2008 Olympic redemption, it brings the gold standard of international basketball full circle. That team restored pride in USA Basketball and reignited a global dominance that continues today.

And then there’s Dwight Howard, who selected a towering lineup of Ewing, Parish, Rodman, and Wilkins literal Mount Rushmore of frontcourt legends. It’s worth noting that although Howard had hoped to include Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon, only Rodman from that wishlist made the official list. Still, the message remains clear: Howard’s place among the greats is now sealed.

From WNBA icons to NBA bigs, from refs to execs, the 2025 presenters represent every corner of the game. It’s a rare mix of cultures and contributions, standing together on one stage.

How Can Fans Watch the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The NBA Hall of Fame 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony will stream live on NBA TV starting at 7:00 PM EST on Saturday, September 6. The weekend’s events kick off on Friday, September 5 at Mohegan Sun, including the autograph session from 11:00 AM till 12:30 PM, press conference, red carpet walk, and the Awards Gala. Highlights will also feature Jalen Rose receiving the Ice Cube Impact Award with Ice Cube himself presenting.

Saturday begins with a Jr. NBA clinic in Springfield and community-focused awards before the red carpet is rolled out once again in front of Symphony Hall. The official induction ceremony then caps the weekend in grand fashion, honoring this iconic class in front of a room filled with more than 40 Hall of Famers.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 honors a generation that has reshaped the game, from Olympic redemption to WNBA greatness. But what makes this class unforgettable is the way they are being welcomed by legends who lived it with them.