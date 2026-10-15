NBA Hall of Famer Amar’e Stoudemire Joins Miami-Dade Police Department After Law Enforcement Graduation

This year has already brought Amar’e Stoudemire induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Yet even as the basketball world celebrates his legacy, he is preparing to start over in a profession with very different expectations.

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The former NBA All-Star is trading the spotlight for a police uniform. The move is not a sudden change of heart. It is the fulfillment of an ambition that existed long before he became one of the NBA’s most recognizable big men.

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“I always wanted to,” he said in an interview with WPLG Local 10 news. “You know, I was a kid. I remember Career Day. Wanted to be a police officer. When the teachers asked us what we want to be when we grow up. My family are have a history of police. Police work in my family. Both my uncles are acting captain now.”

Amar’e Stoudemire graduated from Miami-Dade College’s School of Justice Basic Law Enforcement Academy. This is a major milestone in his transition from professional basketball to law enforcement. His next assignment will be with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, where he will undergo additional training before beginning his duties.

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According to Miami Dade College, Amar’e Stoudemire received the Harry “Coach” Everett Award in recognition of his contributions to the academy’s success throughout his training. The college celebrated his graduation in a social media post.

“Today, he’s celebrating a very different milestone: graduating from the MDC School of Justice’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy after months of rigorous training. And he’s graduating with special recognition, receiving the Harry “Coach” Everett Award for his contributions to the success of the academy program throughout his training.

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“For Amar’e, this is more than a second career. Becoming a police officer was a childhood dream, inspired in part by family members who served in law enforcement. Now, he will begin a new chapter as a police officer with the Miami Dade Schools Police Department, @mdspd, giving back to our community and serving as a positive influence for the next generation.”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Amar’e Stoudemire said his academy experience lasted approximately 10½ months and included extensive physical conditioning, classroom instruction and practical training. He completed 848 hours of instruction and passed Florida’s state certification examination.

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The workload was a challenge even for someone accustomed to the physical demands of professional sports. The 43-year-old’s training included distance running, push-ups, squats, lunges and other exercises, alongside coursework covering first aid, defensive tactics, vehicle operations and law.

Amar’e Stoudemire also emphasized that he approached the academy as a student rather than a celebrity. He trained alongside his classmates, studied the same material, and took the same tests, determined to learn the profession from the ground up.

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Amar’e Stoudemire acknowledged that his athletic background offered some advantages. At 6-foot-10, his physical presence was difficult to miss. But understanding the responsibilities of an officer required a different kind of preparation. He told Sports Illustrated that the opportunity to guide the next generation was one of the biggest attractions of the profession.

For Amar’e Stoudemire, the role extends beyond enforcing rules. It also offers a chance to build trust, provide direction and encourage students to pursue productive futures.

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That perspective helps explain why his latest career move feels consistent with his broader interests. Since his final NBA season in 2016, Amar’e Stoudemire has explored opportunities in coaching, business, writing and other pursuits.

Let’s not forget, he had a 14-year NBA career that spanned across the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. That reportedly earned him more than $167 million. But his approach to life remains simple. “I just go to what I have passion for.”

That philosophy now guides him into law enforcement. His NBA accomplishments will always be part of his story, but his next challenge carries a different weight.