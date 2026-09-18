NBA Hall of Famer’s Son Signs for Western Conference Team Ahead of Training Camp

The Phoenix Suns are adding veteran floor leadership and a little legacy to their training camp roster. Team insiders have confirmed that they are agreeing to an Exhibit 10 contract with experienced point guard David Stockton. Stockton, the son of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA all-time assists leader John Stockton, will join Phoenix as the team finalizes its preparations ahead of media day and the start of training camp.

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The move was first reported by NBA insider Rob Murrows, confirming that the 35-year-old guard is heading to Arizona as part of the Suns’ late-offseason roster management.

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An Exhibit 10 agreement allows Phoenix to evaluate Stockton through training camp while maintaining flexibility regarding his G League rights. If Stockton is waived before the start of the regular season and spends at least 60 days with the organization’s G League affiliate, the Valley Suns, he becomes eligible for a financial bonus.

With the Valley Suns establishing their operational foundation as Phoenix’s newly launched G League entry, signing a proven G League veteran like Stockton gives the franchise a steadying presence at point guard across both the NBA and developmental levels.

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The Suns continue to add more depth. Alongside Stockton, they also signed former Trail Blazers center Duop Reath to a one-year deal. Reath’s addition solves the immediate problem in the front court.

Mark Williams will likely be out for the first half of the season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Like Stockton, Reath will have to earn minutes behind third-year big man Oso Ighodaro plus Khaman Maluach.

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David Stockton’s last name naturally carries immense basketball royalty. His father, John, recorded a legendary 15,806 assists over 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the younger Stockton has forged his own resilient path through professional basketball over the past decade.

After going undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2014, Stockton established himself as one of the most reliable orchestrators in the NBA G League. Across 12 seasons in the NBA and G-League, including Sacramento and Utah, the 5’11 point guard owns impressive averages of 14.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

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His developmental resume includes stints with the Reno Bighorns, South Bay Lakers, Memphis Hustle, and the Valley Suns.

In addition to his extensive G League portfolio, Stockton has brief NBA regular-season experience. He made his NBA debut during the 2014–15 season with the Sacramento Kings, appearing in three games.



Three years later, during the 2017–18 campaign, Stockton briefly followed in his father’s footsteps by suiting up in three regular-season games for the Utah Jazz. He has also played professionally abroad in Croatia, Germany, Puerto Rico, and New Zealand.

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Phoenix already has 15 standard contracts on the roster heading into camp. So adding Reath, who probably has the starting spot locked in Mark Williams’ absence, means someone has to go. But it might not necessarily be Stockton. Jamaree Bouyea and Haywood Highsmith are both on non-guaranteed contracts and probably will be cut from the roster.

For the Suns, bringing in a seasoned distributor like Stockton allows head coach Jordan Ott and the coaching staff to start training camp with veteran leadership.

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With Phoenix featuring a star-studded core headlined by Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, having veteran guards on hand to execute sets and mentor younger roster invitees serves as a valuable asset ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.