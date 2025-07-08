NBA Legend Questions LeBron James’ Basketball Ability Amid Bold Karl Malone Comparison

When Cedric Ceballos talks hoops, you listen—especially when the conversation turns to two of the most dominant forwards the NBA’s ever seen: LeBron James and Karl Malone. With firsthand experience playing against Malone and watching LeBron redefine the modern game, Ceballos offers a rare blend of insight and honesty. His comparison isn’t just about stats—it’s about impact, mentality, and a surprising observation that might make you see the King and the Mailman in a whole new light.

James is basically basketball’s version of a Swiss Army knife—if that knife could dunk, defend five positions, and drop dimes like a point guard. At 6’9”, he has scored 27-7-7 for two decades straight while also becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Adding in four MVPs, four rings, a 50% FG clip, and a PER that screams “historically great,” you have the most complete player the game’s ever seen. The wildest part? He’s still going strong ending year 22, casually redefining what “prime” even means. Longevity, versatility, IQ—LeBron didn’t just play the modern game, he invented the blueprint everyone else is trying to follow.

Malone, on the other hand, was the tank you couldn’t move—and wouldn’t want to stand in front of. At 6’9” and built like a linebacker, “The Mailman” delivered buckets with ruthless efficiency: 25 points and 10 boards per night, like clockwork, for 18 years. He was Stockton’s favorite target, ran the floor like a runaway train, and basically never missed a game—1,476 of them, to be exact. Sure, no rings, but two MVPs and third all-time in scoring? That’s no small package. Malone didn’t do everything—just two things: bully defenders and bury mid-range jumpers. And man, did he do them well.

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Karl Malone is introduced during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena.

Maybe that’s why Ceballos compared the two. Too many stark comparisons. “LeBron James in our era is Karl Malone. Karl Malone’s same body, same athleticism, but Karl – get your big ass on the block. Coach just taught him that. Now from jump, LeBron, take the ball at 10, 11. Take the ball, take the ball, bring the ball up. So that’s why he does that. I’m not taking nothing away from neither one of those great people, but I’m just saying the way the game was taught in our era, somebody as big as Karl, big as LeBron James – if they back is not to the basket, it’s a timeout and a curse out session,” said Cedric on Byron Scott’s Fast Break.

But for all his strengths, there’s one thing Cedric Ceballos swears LeBron James still hasn’t quite figured out. On paper, it sounds like something the King should’ve mastered in year five, let alone year 22. But that’s exactly why we’re on the couch and Ceballos wore an NBA jersey—he sees what most of us miss. And the kicker? It’s not about scoring, defense, or even leadership. Nope. It’s something sneakier… something fundamental. The kind of “aha” critique that makes you tilt your head and go, “Wait, really?” Yeah. That’s the one. And coming from Ced, it holds just enough weight to make you look twice.

Seeing Bronny James hone his inner Prince and post up after his one-handed jackhammer against Miami in the Summer League just felt right. It almost gave reminiscence to prime LeBron. He’s probably sent fans home crying after that swagger and the non-chalant shrugery comes to life dunk after dunk. But that’s not what the dunk contest looks for. No no – they’re more about the camera shots. Mac McClung might’ve had the plaudits this time around. And if we’re asking Ced, he might conquer the the Lakers superstar too.

“I do not think that LeBron would have achieved in the dunk contest. Powerful dunker. He dunks on a lot of people, but the trickery, the suave-ness, no,” said Ceballos on the pod. It’s not anything that will cement Bron’s position in history anymore than it already is. But it’d be nice to have a fridge magnet of it, right?

To be honest, this is one of those “don’t compare, just enjoy” kind of debates. It’s not even much of a debate—more like a respectful tip of the cap to two all-time greats. Cedric Ceballos got a front-row seat to Karl Malone’s brilliance back in the day, and now he watches LeBron James command today’s NBA with that same mix of awe and admiration. Different eras, different styles—but the impact? Unmistakable.

