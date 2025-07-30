NBA Legend Warns Bill Belichick’s Young Girlfriend About Media’s Hidden Agenda After Controversy

It’s not the first time Bill Belichick’s relationship has been public. Yet, it seems he needs to clarify his stance time and time again about dating Jordon Hudson. “It’s a personal relationship,” he told SportsCenter earlier this year. “And she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.” He will soon begin a new coaching stint in Carolina, but the media, friends, and former players are cautious about his personal life. Will it be that difficult? Well, if Charles Barkley, a friend since the 1990s, is worried, then fans, too, have a legitimate reason to wonder if the relationship will cross professional boundaries.

In fact, the NBA icon even nervously previously said, “This is a very slippery subject for me because Bill’s one of my really good friends. I don’t- I’m not sure what’s going on.” Despite his cautious approach to talking about the 73-year-old’s private matters, the 76ers legend is sure about his friend’s success on the field.

“So, I’m really looking forward to this year. I’m really looking forward to college football as us. Auburn’s going to be better, but I’m really excited about coach Belichick at Carolina. I’m really pulling. He’s a good friend of mine. I really want to see him do well down there.” While talking on the Pardon My Take channel, Chuck was asked about his stance and his real response to Bill Belichick dating a 24-year-old Hudson. His answer was definite: “She needs to stand down.”

“I struggle whether to call coach and but I prefer to stay out of people’s personal but she’s got to stand down. I think because you got to understand something. They’re using her to get to Bill. And she has to understand that because people don’t like Bill, and he deserves some blame for that because the way he treated the media, now the way it ended in New England, they want to get him back. So they’re using her to get to him.” For years, the now UNC head coach stayed guarded in his media interactions. Not giving an inch to the reporter to probe.

Now, they have a whole narrative to build around, which is why Charles Barkley was concerned in the first place. Being a protective friend, all he wants Belichick’s girlfriend to reduce some of the narrative. Which will lead to success for the 6x Super Bowl-winning head coach. “I want to see him finish on a high note. That’s my number one concern. I want to see him finish on a high note,” Barkley shared.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 6, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Charles Barkley reacts in the second half in the semifinals of the 2019 men’s Final Four between the Virginia Cavaliers and Auburn Tigers at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

But it seems Chuck’s good friend had him seriously worried a while back.

An interview that had Charles Barkley worried about Bill Belichick

The age gap was already a burden that the couple was under scrutiny for. But it got worse a thousand times when Hudson appeared to be the one pulling the strings. Jordon Hudson made headlines when she interrupted Bill Belichick mid-interview. The now-infamous interview on CBS was supposed to be about his book, but the chapter about his relationship started trending. She unceremoniously shut down any question from Tony Dokoupil. Later, reports emerged that the 24-year-old also had a controlling interest in the UNC program.

The Tar Heels denied, and Bill Belichick, too, had to defend his private matter, noting Hudson’s place in his life is personal and “doesn’t have anything to do with football.” She’s not employed by the university. She manages activities related only to Belichick’s personal brand. But once again the the conversation was about the relationship and not the legacy that the book wanted to talk about.

This naturally worried Sir Charles. “But man, this thing is so messy… It’s going to be over for everybody at some point, and we right now he’s the greatest coach ever. But we’re not even talking about that right now, right? And that’s what bothers me,” said Barkley on the OutKick show.

When the season begins, the NBA icon hopes, the winning culture translates that narrative about personal life back to Belichick’s professional life.