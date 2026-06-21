NBA Legend Dwight Howard and More Get Ejected as Wild Fight Forces Refs to Call Off Game

The BIG3’s ninth season barely took off before drama unfolded on the hardwood. What started as a physical matchup on the floor between Miami 305 and LA Riot quickly turned into an ugly physical altercation on Saturday night. With multiple players, including Dwight Howard, ejected, the officials had no option but to pull the curtains down.

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Unlike NBA teams with ‌deep rosters, a minor issue could leave the BIG3 teams shorthanded. Two ejections left the defending champs, Miami 305 severely unmanned with only two active players remaining. And the officials had no choice but to forfeit the game in favor of the Riot, as the Riot led 39-30. In a statement posted after the game, the BIG3 confirmed the decision.

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“Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley both ejected. Miami 305 down to two active players. Game over by forfeit. LA wins 39-30”

The trouble began during a second-half rebound battle involving the NBA legend Howard and his former Rockets teammate Michael Beasley, who had a well-documented history of taunting the big man in prior BIG3 matchups.

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With the LA Riot up 8 points (33-25), led by Howard, the two vets entangled under the basket, quickly escalating into a scuffle after the Superman appeared to leave his elbow on Beasley’s face in the sequence.

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Beasley, a vocal agitator, and Howard’s physical response cleared benches before cooler heads (temporarily) prevailed. Anyhow, it was enough for the refs to chuck the two out of the game, assessed with technical fouls.

However, the drama did not end there.

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Moments later, another altercation broke out involving former Pacers veteran Lance Stephenson and former Wizards veteran Jordan Crawford. This time, the situation quickly went out of control with Stephenson throwing punches at players, and players from both sides flooded in.

Expectedly, the officials ejected Lance Stephenson from the game. Later, the league announced it officially. The forfeit stemmed from the BIG3’s roster rules.

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Each of the eight teams carries five players, with three players on the court at a time. The Miami 305 could have continued despite two ejections, but veteran forward Reggie Evans missed the season opener with a foot injury.

Thus, the defending champs have only two players available and couldn’t complete their race to 50 points. And officials had to end the contest at Intuit Dome and hand out the victory to the LA Riot based on the lead.

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Will the BIG3 hand out suspensions to Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson?

Ejections don’t really put a full stop to this issue. With the altercations forcing the league to forfeit the game on opening night, the BIG3 may have to make tough decisions.

Potential suspensions to Dwight Howard, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley.

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Any additional punishment would carry significant consequences for the Miami 305. The team has already entered the season’s opening week without Reggie Evans. If the league decides to sideline Stephenson and Beasley, the team would find itself shorthanded again for the week 2 match-up against the Detroit Amps.

Notably, history offers an interesting reference.

During the 2025 season opener, Howard and Stephenson were involved in a physical altercation that extended to the stands. Well, yeah, deja vu. Both players received ejections, but the league hesitated from issuing suspensions.

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According to senior insider Chris Haynes, BIG3 officials showed leniency because both veterans were navigating their first season in the league and adjusting to its physical style of play.

This time, however, league officials may view it differently. The latest incident arrived almost exactly one year later, involving the same names. Whether the league decides to punish the Miami 305 or not, it could affect the team’s early-season outlook.

The league’s history shows it won’t play favorites- even legends like Allen Iverson faced a one-game suspension in 2017 for an unexcused absence. Howard’s Hall of Fame pedigree offers no immunity here.

While the circumstances differ from the two incidents, a point needs to be noted here.