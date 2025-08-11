NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message to Shedeur Sanders’ Family After NFL Debut

D-Wade’s ‘relative’ has notched his first touchdown in the NFL. At least that’s how he’s feeling. While there’s no familial relation between Dwyane Wade and Deion Sanders that we know of, the NBA star wants to be part of the family celebrations right now. And who wouldn’t! Shedeur Sanders’ big talk that apparently NFL execs didn’t like is effectively coming true.

After a phenomenal debut in the Cleveland Browns’ preseason opener on Friday, Sunday marked the defining moment of Shedeur’s NFL career so far. Tonight the rookie quarterback made it to the end zone for the first time since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Just like Friday’s heroics, he got this one against the Carolina Panthers again. Even more meaningful was Coach Prime’s kid getting to do his signature touchdown celebration in the NFL.

Dwyane Wade and his family have been watching Shedeur since Day 1 in Colorado. They didn’t miss this moment at all. The 3x NBA Champion who has a ‘cold shot’ or two knows how to capture one. He took a picture of his own TV screen at the moment Shedeur raised his wrist and flexed his watch.

Shedeur has done this watch celebration throughout college and it was once imitated by Caitlin Clark too. Tonight it was giving D-Wade’s ‘This is my house.’ That’s why he righteously pointed out that, “THIS SHOT WAS COLD 🔥⌚”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_068

This was not another celebrity spectator watching Shedeur do his thing. D-Wade shows how much he’s inspired by Deion Sanders’ parenting playbook, as evident from the way he speaks about him on the Time Out podcast. He does take pride like he’s Shedeur’s honorary uncle. So adding that, “I feel like I’m watching family! Greatness in this young man’s destiny! 🥶🔥” was warranted on Wade’s part.

Shedeur’s touchdown at the start of the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Browns were facing a 2nd-and-goal deep in the Panthers’ territory, from their seven-yard line. Carolina’s turnover resulted in an assist by wide receiver Kaden Davis who threw the ball between multiple defenders. Sanders got the ball at Carolina’s 10-yard line and scored the touchdown.

Fascinatingly, Sanders made two touchdown passes on Friday, both to Kaden Davis. We might be seeing NFL’s newest QB-Receiver duo in the making.

Uncle Flash will be keeping an eye on Shedeur throughout it all. After all, he wants to make a point.

Dwyane Wade’s Shedeur prediction is coming true

Some would say this is only the preseason. Which LeBron James was quick to shut down on Friday. ‘Real’ or not, you’d only have to look at Deion Sanders to know how much this means to the family. Along with Shedeur, Coach Prime’s other son, Shilo suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers too.

Watching his sons’ debut the day before his 58th birthday, Deion was celebratory on X.com after Shedeur’s TD pass. He’d even call out haters by quoting DeMarcus Cousins’ tweet – “The Shedeur haters in shambles rn.”

Yes, haters are quick to say this is only the preseason. Yet, Shedeur is playing it like it’s very real to him, proving why he was a projected first round pick that didn’t get his due.

Dwyane Wade was among the many Hall-of-Famer dads in the Sanders’ corner during the draft debacle. Back in April, when Shedeur was still unselected in the draft process, D-Wade had a warning for the NFL who felt the young Sanders was too cocky. “He’s going to hit you with this, and he’s going to tell you, ‘If you don’t want your organization to be changed around, don’t draft me!’”

Wade defended Shedeur’s confidence and now the young quarterback is proving both of them right. He’s working his way up to a starting lineup in the injury-ridden Browns. That’s when D-Wade will probably get the rights to say, ‘I told you so.’