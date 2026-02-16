NBA Legend Sends Strong Message to “Crying…Whining” Critics After All-Star Weekend

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers reacts after scoring a three pointer against Team World during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers reacts after scoring a three pointer against Team World during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After 12-minute games, players had smiles on their faces and were sweating profusely. For the first time in a long time, the All-Star game had effort. The new format, which added emotional depth to the contest, encouraged players to go out there and give it their all. Adam Silver worked his brain for a long time to reach this stage. And even Kendrick Perkins is convinced that this is it, as he sent out a strong message on behalf of the players.

“Well, I mean, look, the whole conversation over the last few years has been about guys competing. Well, damn it, we got that yesterday. And it wasn’t just an All-Star game,” Perk said on ESPN on February 16, 2025. “Guys were actually playing basketball… So I hope those people that were crying, those old heads like yourself that was whining. Adam Silver has now laid the foundation, and I believe he has found the recipe going forward.”

He gave special credit to Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs talisman issued a challenge leading up to the night. And within seconds, his ferocity compelled stars to follow his lead. Anthony Edwards also credited Wemby for setting the tone. And then there were the emotions. Silver divided the teams strategically.

On the USA Stripes, he had the NBA’s OGs together. USA Stars featured the next generation, while one team had international stars. Everybody had something to prove, whether it was settling the USA vs World debate or taking the keys to the league from the standing pillars. The environment called for players to be at their best.

It wasn’t just a shooting contest like the previous years. The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard entertained with 31 hard-earned points against Wemby. LeBron James fouled the Spurs center hard to deny him a dunk. Each of the games, aside from the Finals, came down to one possession. Each had big shots that put a seal on a successful format.

Players had their doubts. Now, they are hoping the NBA commissioner continues to pour into the new ideology.

NBA players give the green light to Adam Silver

There were doubts. Would a new format inspired by the Olympics actually compel players to adopt those emotions? It turned out to be the spark that revolutionized the way the All-Star game has been played in recent years. Kevin Durant certainly felt the rise in competition from this year’s game.

Victor Wembanyama, the trendsetter for this year’s game, agreed with the Slim Reaper. “It was a pretty good display of basketball. Better than last year, in my opinion. It was fun,” said the Spurs star. The game didn’t live up to the narratives set. It surpassed the expectations fans had kept for the league’s marquee weekend.

The players bought into the entire concept. They played with grit, while still maintaining the glamour of the All-Star game. It helped set a positive precedent for the future. We can assume Silver will continue to use this format until the 2028 Olympics. If it produces such tempting action, there would be no reason to change anything. As Perkins said, for once, this format seems to give a sense of assurance. The condensed quarter allows players to operate at peak efficiency.

There are minor drawbacks, such as fatigue for a team playing three consecutive games. Yet, with the intervals between games, it’s not a glaring error. Let’s hope the latest edition is the lever of recovery for the NBA All-Star.