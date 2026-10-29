NBA Legend Makes Russell Westbrook Demand to OKC After ESPN Insider Hints Major Return

Dwight Howard has urged the Oklahoma City Thunder to bring back Russell Westbrook after ESPN insider Brian Windhorst hinted that the franchise could consider acquiring a familiar face. The discussion comes as the former champions face early-season injury concerns, raising questions about whether Oklahoma City could explore the market for additional roster support.

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Howard made his position clear in a post on X, writing, “Okc do the right thing by Russ!” The former NBA center’s message added to the speculation surrounding Westbrook, who spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder before moving on to other teams. However, Howard’s post does not confirm any discussions between Westbrook and Oklahoma City.

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Windhorst, an ESPN insider, hinted at a potential reunion on The Hoop Collective, with NBA Central sharing his remarks on X: “And this is one thing I’ve talked to executives about, and I don’t mean to be cryptic, but I’m being cryptic… if they’re going to acquire a player, would not be a surprise, if they acquire a player they’ve already had.”

Windhorst did not name the player he was referring to, leaving the identity of any potential target unclear. Westbrook is one possible name because of his history with the franchise, but there is no confirmation that he was the subject of Windhorst’s comments.

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The speculation comes as Oklahoma City deals with significant injuries to Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. Both players are expected to miss an extended period, creating additional challenges for the Thunder as they look to maintain their level of play while key contributors are unavailable.

With those injuries in the picture, general manager Sam Presti was asked about the possibility of bringing Westbrook out of retirement. Presti did not indicate that the Thunder were preparing to pursue the former MVP, instead emphasizing his immediate focus on the players already with the team.

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“I haven’t thought about anything relative to the roster spot,” Presti said. “I understand the question, but all I’m really focused on right now is players, getting them the right support and then helping everybody with our group realize that we have a tremendous challenge in front of us.”

His response stopped short of ruling out a future roster move, but it also offered no indication that a reunion with Westbrook was under consideration. The Thunder could evaluate their options as they manage the absences, although Windhorst’s remarks alone are not evidence that the franchise has contacted a former player.

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Westbrook announced his retirement on August 12, 2026, after 18 NBA seasons. He spent 11 seasons with Oklahoma City, won the 2016–17 NBA Most Valuable Player award, and helped the franchise reach the 2012 NBA Finals. His long association with the Thunder explains why the possibility of a return has attracted attention, particularly during a period when the team faces roster uncertainty.

For now, Howard has publicly called for Oklahoma City to bring Westbrook back, while Windhorst has suggested that the Thunder could consider a player who previously played for the organization. Neither development confirms that Westbrook intends to return to the NBA or that Oklahoma City plans to pursue him.