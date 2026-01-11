NBA Legend Rips Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Trade Plans: “Ain’t Ever Going to Be No Contending Team”

ESPN’s Shams Charania sent shockwaves throughout the NBA world just a few days ago when he reported that the Memphis Grizzlies are open to listening to offers for their two-time All-Star point guard, Ja Morant, ahead of the February 5th trade deadline. While many believe this might be the best route forward for the franchise, an NBA legend disagrees.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former NBA superstar Gilbert Arenas believes the Grizzlies are not making the right decisions, as he criticized the front office for letting their best player go midway through the season.

The fact that you put it in the atmosphere, you are openly willing to trade me means, ‘Hey, I have Ja on the market. What do you guys have out there? Who wants a Ja? New York, you want Ja, Clippers, you want Ja, like, you know what I mean? That’s what that play is. Right? It ain’t a play for ‘We’re about to make the playoffs next year. We’re about to be a contending team for the championship,'” Arenas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Man Memphis Grizzlies ain’t ever going to be no contending team for no championship. There are just certain teams out there that just they’re just happy enough to make it to the playoffs. That’s their championship. Make it to the playoffs. I get to sell more tickets to my fans if we just make it to the playoffs. So.. It is what it is,” he concluded.

The former NBA star questioned the Grizzlies’ rationale behind trading Ja Morant. There’s no doubt that the 26-year-old has faced several issues both on and off the court. All the way from making controversial gestures after hitting three pointers to struggling to stay consistent because of injuries, Ja Morant has been a handful for Memphis.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he’s always been their star guard, someone who was supposed to be Memphis’ franchise cornerstone. Nonetheless, the biggest issue Arenas has with the Grizzlies wanting to trade him is that they don’t have a roster good enough to compete for the title. And sure, their roster does have a lot of gaps in it, especially when it comes to shot creation.

So, trading away Ja Morant, that too, at a time when his value is probably at an all-time low, isn’t the best decision for the future, according to Arenas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, contrary to what the NBA icon thinks, Memphis’ front office seems to be fixated on their decision and might not even stop after trading the point guard as the trade deadline approaches.

Jaren Jackson Jr. could also be on the move as Memphis listens to offers for Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies might just be gearing up for something big with February’s trade deadline just over the corner. The storied franchise, currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference with a 16-22 record, finds itself in a precarious position and seeks to bolster its ranks. That’s exactly why they are looking to trade Ja Morant. However, that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports from NBA insider Jake Fischer, several teams are inquiring about Jaren Jackson Jr.’s availability as Morant’s situation intensifies.

Well, we cannot even blame them, as on paper Jackson Jr. appears to be a great player to build around if you’re trying to reset your roster. Currently, he’s averaging approximately 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, which is a solid performance.

Imago Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Not just that, he’s doing so while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from the three-point line. The 26-year-old remains one of the better bigs in the league, and so it’s only right that teams are lining up at Memphis’ door to ask about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it’s hard to say that the Grizzlies will be willing to trade Jaren Jackson Jr., as they still believe he’s got a lot to offer.

Additionally, he’s locked in with the Grizzlies through the 2029-30 season, having signed a massive five-year, $240 million contract over the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, there’s a slight chance he might go anywhere anytime soon. But the same cannot be said for his teammate, whose situation seems to be much more complex at the moment.