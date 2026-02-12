NBA Legend’s Bold Jaylen Brown Claim May Finally End America’s 7-Year Drought

James Harden was the last American to win the NBA’s MVP. Since then, nobody born in the USA has reclaimed the top of the food chain. This season, the chants are again for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Nikola Jokic, depending on the Joker’s durability. But Tracy McGrady doesn’t consider either of them worthy over Jaylen Brown.

That’s taking into account the Celtics star’s impact this season. The Shamrocks lost three starters, including Jayson Tatum. There’s no definitive second option on the roster. Yet, Brown has elevated himself to astronomic heights as a lethal two-way star, leading the Celtics to the second seed.

“You look at Shai, you look at Jokic, these have their core group. You look at Jaylen Brown. Horford is gone, JT is out, Jrue Holiday is gone, Porzingis is gone. You know how hard it is to implement new players, get them acclimated with your system. Tey are second in the Eastern Conference, and he’s averaging 29 points… What he had to do for his team and what he’s doing to get them in second place. I don’t know how you deny that,” McGrady said on Post Moves.

It really is hard to look past what Jaylen Brown has achieved. After 54 games, the Celtics are just three wins short of their record from last season. He’s already set career-highs in points and assists this season, and is the focal point for the Celtics’ success. And speaking of durability, Brown has missed only five games this season.

With Tatum out and the roster shuffling around, the Celtics’ perceived downfall was the reason the East was viewed as weak this season. But Jaylen Brown’s resilience has now opened up the possibility of Jayson Tatum considering returning by the playoffs. Whether that happens or not, Brown has done his part and so much more.

He deserves to be recognized for what he does. Score the most and actively guard the opponent’s best player. That’s the value teams strive to have in their star player.

What does the MVP ladder say about Jaylen Brown?

Tracy McGrady gives credit to Jaylen Brown for his accomplishments and growth this season. However, as per the latest rankings, Brown isn’t in the top five. The list goes as follows: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham, Victor Wembanyama. Here’s the thing. Each of them has a fair case, too.

SGA is the cornerstone of the best team in the NBA right now. The Don is leading the league in scoring, having the best season of his career. The Joker has put up triple-doubles for fun. Cunningham and Wemby are the pillars behind the resurgence of their franchises. A common factor for all of them? Most of their cores have stayed healthy.

With Brown, the Celtics started the season expecting absences. Although his situation arguably puts greater value on his performances, the NBA doesn’t take the supporting cast into the equation. Jaylen Brown is right below the top six, which gives him enough time to climb up the rankings.

Winning the award with such a talent pool and competition is hard. If the Celtics can go on a tear after the All-Star break, Brown’s rankings might climb. However, as uneasy as the realization, even Brown’s best season might not be enough for a US player to win MVP this season. That’s unless the 65-game rule comes into play. Some of these candidates are at the threshold of failing to meet the criteria.

