NBA Legend Shows No Mercy to Victor Wembanyama Over Hakeem Olajuwon Comparison

NBA fans obsess over comparing its legends with today’s superstars. Few comparisons carry more weight than Hakeem Olajuwon vs. Victor Wembanyama. The towering defensive forces and Defensive Player of the Year winners have redefined what a big man can do. But had basketball’s most skilled center and its most fascinating young phenom shared the same era, it would result in a ‘massacre,’ according to an NBA legend.

Olajuwon’s Houston Rockets teammate, Vernon Maxwell, gave a clear picture of what could happen. Maxwell didn’t mince words when reporter Michael Shapiro asked him about an imaginary matchup between the players.

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“[Wembanyama] wouldn’t have been able to guard him. I mean, Dream [Olajuwon] would be fading away from all that 7’4″ sh–. Dream just had too much. That’s an unfair question for Wemby right now because he’s only in his second year. And it would have been a massacre.”

Victor Wembanyama‘s opening act has been spectacular. Across 181 NBA games, he has produced 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 blocks per night. Along the way, he collected Rookie of the Year honors and earned an All-Star selection in 2024-25. He followed it up with a Defensive Player of the Year trophy and a third-place MVP finish in the 2025-26 season. However, Vernon Maxwell’s confidence in Hakeem Olajuwon comes from a mountain of accomplishments built over nearly two decades.

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Across 1,238 games, Olajuwon averaged 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.1 blocks. The absolute pinnacle was his 1993–94 campaign.

Averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.7 blocks, he captured the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP en route to an NBA title, becoming the only player in basketball history to sweep all four honors in a single season.

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Vernon Maxwell, who played together with Hakeem on the Houston Rockets from 1990 to 1995, knew this better than anyone else. Wemby owns the physical gifts and early production to challenge anyone. Yet ‘The Dream’ paired elite numbers with sustained dominance, 2 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 1 MVP, 2 Defensive Player of the Year awards, 12 All-Star nods, 6 All-NBA First Team selections, and 9 All-Defensive Team honors.

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At the same time, Victor Wembanyama spent last offseason training with Hakeem Olajuwon. Their training sessions revolved around refining movement in the paint, mastering low post techniques, sharpening handle skills, expanding offensive options from the perimeter, and crafting a signature set of moves inspired by Olajuwon’s legendary scoring arsenal.

Then, in an interview with First Things First, the Hall of Famer admitted he thought Wemby was joking when he said he wanted to train with him. Olajuwon further shared his opinion on the San Antonio Spurs star boy.

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“First of all, today’s game encourages big men to go outside, shoot threes, handle the ball, and post up. He’s the ideal icon for that kind of basketball,” he said last year. “He handles the ball so well, he can shoot, he’s agile, he moves naturally, and most importantly, he’s willing to learn and improve. I don’t see any ceiling for him. The sky’s the limit: he can do whatever he wants on the floor.”

Sure, Wembanyama can do whatever he wants on the floor. But for now, he’s struggling. The 22-year-old and the Spurs are down 0-2 against the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals. And it suddenly feels like Wembanyama is somewhat solidifying Vernon Maxwell’s claims.

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Victor Wembanyama’s fight to keep the Spurs alive against the Knicks

Maxwell’s remarks arrive at an interesting point in Victor Wembanyama’s career. For the first time, the Spurs phenom finds himself under serious pressure on the biggest stage as San Antonio trails 0-2 in the NBA Finals after surrendering both games on its home floor to the New York Knicks.

Although Wembanyama has continued to put up strong numbers, New York’s defense has consistently crowded his space and forced him to work much harder for every opportunity.

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On his Finals debut in Game 1, he recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks, but struggled offensively, shooting just 6-for-21 from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Wemby bounced back in Game 2 with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks on 11-for-21 shooting. However, a late turnover and a foul on Jalen Brunson proved costly as the Spurs suffered another defeat.

After the first game, he said that he’d figure things out before Game 2. But it looks like whatever he had analyzed failed. And now, as the San Antonio Spurs head towards Game 3 on Monday, the biggest question remains whether they can win at MSG or not. Maybe that’s why it’s too early to compare the 22-year-old with someone as great as Hakeem Olajuwon!