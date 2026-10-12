NBA Legend Takes Shot at Olden Polynice Over His LeBron James Helicopter Commute Criticism

In 1965, Wilt Chamberlain arrived in Philadelphia after being traded from the San Francisco Warriors. The 76ers initially required him to stay in Philadelphia for the remainder of that season, but he later spent much of his time in Manhattan while maintaining a Philadelphia residence and commuting for games and practices. He also remained connected to Harlem, where he co-owned a nightclub. Two years later, Chamberlain helped lead the 76ers to the 1967 NBA championship. His arrangement showed that playing for Philadelphia while maintaining a life in New York was possible long before private helicopters became part of the conversation.

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More than six decades later, LeBron James is making a similar arrangement work in a very different era. The 41-year-old has been taking a helicopter between New York and the 76ers’ training facility in Camden, New Jersey, according to recent reports and flight-data coverage. But former NBA player Olden Polynice has questioned whether the commute leaves James enough time to build relationships with his new teammates.

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Eddie A. Johnson had a pointed response to Polynice’s criticism. Taking aim at him on X, Johnson wrote: “OP. Why you mad because that man flying helicopters and you were stuck in that Seattle traffic with me getting home? 😂” The jab added another layer to the debate, but the bigger question remains: does James’ commute pose a genuine challenge for team chemistry, or is the criticism making too much of how a player gets to work?

Olden Polynice Questions LeBron James’ Time With the 76ers

Polynice raised his concerns during an appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, where the conversation included James’ role with the 76ers and the expectations that come with joining a new team.

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“Look, the man plays for the 76ers, and he’s jumping on helicopters every day going to New York. So how are you spending time with your teammates [and] getting to know them outside of practice, which is something you should be trying to do to a certain extent? Get to know these guys because you’re not getting it done in practice.”

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Polynice’s concern is that joining a new team requires more than showing up for practice. Time spent with teammates away from the court can help build trust, particularly when a veteran joins an established locker room.

But there is a difference between questioning whether James is making that effort and claiming that his commute is hurting the team. The available research does not establish that he has missed team activities or that his travel has created problems inside the 76ers’ locker room. For now, Polynice has raised a question about chemistry, not demonstrated that it is suffering.

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The Helicopter Is Part of LeBron’s Fanatics Deal

James’ helicopter access is tied to a business partnership that predates his move to Philadelphia. According to Front Office Sports, a spokesperson for James explained the arrangement:

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“The deal we signed with Fanatics almost three years ago includes access to their corporate aviation. It’s a feature in many of their deals with their largest athletes and we appreciate their partnership as LeBron splits his time between New York and Philadelphia.”

James signed a multiyear trading-card partnership with Fanatics in January 2024, before joining the 76ers. The company’s aviation access is part of that business relationship, rather than a travel benefit newly created by Philadelphia.

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The time difference can be substantial. Published estimates put the helicopter flight between New York and Philadelphia at roughly 30 to 45 minutes, compared with about 90 minutes to two hours by car, depending on traffic. These are approximate travel times, not a guarantee of the total time required from door to door.

The shorter journey could make the arrangement easier to manage during a demanding NBA season. But the travel-time comparison alone cannot establish whether it improves James’ recovery or affects his availability. The more relevant question is whether he meets his responsibilities to Philadelphia, and the research does not establish that his commute has interfered with them.

Draymond Green Has a Different View of the Criticism

Polynice is not the only former player to have weighed in on the discussion. Draymond Green has defended James’ freedom to choose how he travels between home and work.

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“Let that man fly in peace. Like y’all recording this man every time he takes off and lands, and he’s landing in the city and leaving… I mean, let that man fly in peace. Let that brother go to work, how he get to work and get home, how he going to get home.”

Green sees the debate differently. Rather than questioning how James spends his time outside basketball, he argues that the method of transportation should not become a public controversy.

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The two arguments can coexist. Polynice is questioning the time James spends with his teammates away from practice, while Green is defending his freedom to choose how he travels. Ultimately, the commute itself cannot tell us whether James is building the relationships Philadelphia needs.

JJ Redick offers a more recent, though imperfect, comparison. When he joined Philadelphia in 2017, his family remained in Brooklyn, and he kept a one-bedroom apartment near Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station for game days. His arrangement was different from James’ reported helicopter commute, but it offers another example of a Philadelphia player maintaining a home base in the New York area. It does not establish how James’ travel affects his own relationships with teammates.

The 76ers’ Chemistry Question Remains Open

Johnson’s response added a personal jab to the debate, but it did not answer Polynice’s underlying question. James’ travel arrangements explain how he gets between New York and Philadelphia. Whether the routine affects his connection with his teammates is something only the season can reveal.

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Until there is evidence of a genuine problem inside the locker room, the helicopter remains an unusual part of James’ routine, not proof that Philadelphia’s chemistry is suffering.