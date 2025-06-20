NBA Legend Warns Travis Hunter Over $6 Million Jaguars Star’s Controversial Prenup Decision

A $46 million NFL contract, a viral wedding, and a prenup decision that has the sports world buzzing—Travis Hunter’s off-field choices have made nearly as many headlines as his on-field heroics. While there have hardly been any doubts about his on-field capabilities, his off-field decisions? Not so much. So, when NBA legend John Salley recently weighed in on the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie’s headline-grabbing marriage to Leanna Lenee, his warning carried the weight of decades spent watching young stars learn the hard way.

Let’s rewind to the wedding. The ceremony in Tennessee looked like something off a movie set. Hunter, who has already reached a reported net worth of $6 million, gave his bride a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz. But hidden behind the sparkle of that moment is a choice that’s raising plenty of eyebrows: despite a rookie contract rumored to be nearly $50 million over four years, Hunter reportedly decided against getting a prenuptial agreement. That revelation came during a Pivot Podcast chat with former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder—and it instantly stirred a storm.

Considering how often financial fallout follows celebrity breakups, it’s no surprise that experts and fans alike are scratching their heads. Divorce attorney James Sexton even went so far as to publicly offer free prenups to the entire 2025 NFL rookie class. That tells you just how high the stakes are here. Yet, Hunter has chosen not to address the noise, leaving speculation to fill the silence. Amid all of this comes former Los Angeles Lakers star John Salley’s take during a recent VLADTV interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Salley began with measured advice: “I just say this about Travis. Whatever she does makes him. Makes him not have to worry about anything else…” But when DJ VLAD pointed out moments that raised eyebrows—like Lenee not kissing Hunter at their wedding or failing to stand when he won the Heisman—Salley didn’t mince words about the risk: “Now if it turns out where she does what everyone thinks she’s going to do, shame on her. Karma is a b—-.” Salley’s verdict, rooted in years of watching young athletes navigate fame and fortune, underscored the high-stakes gamble Hunter is taking with his financial future. And it’s not just the money that has people talking.

AD

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee’s relationship has been under a microscope since their college days. From Lenee’s controversial reaction at the Heisman ceremony to early social media jabs claiming she mocked Hunter’s appearance, public judgment has followed them from day one. And yet, Hunter has never wavered. He’s taken down social media accounts to protect her and stood firm in the face of public scrutiny. Since their journey began in 2022, whether it’s through extravagant gifts or quiet loyalty, Hunter’s commitment has remained clear—even when the world seems determined to doubt it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Leanna Lee’s defense of her criticism after the viral Heisman incident

When the spotlight shines, it doesn’t always flatter. Just ask Leanna Lenee. Back in 2024, even as the celebration around Travis Hunter’s Heisman win was in full swing, Lenee was already feeling the heat. The fiancée of the Colorado two-way star found herself caught in a storm of criticism, not just from a single moment, but from how fans perceived her behavior throughout the season.

Many took issue with her reaction during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Specifically, some viewers were quick to point out how Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, appeared to nudge her to stand up when Hunter’s name was called. Things only escalated when another video began making rounds, showing Lenee looking visibly upset as Hunter engaged with fans during a post-win pop-up event.

But the internet didn’t get the full story. And Lenee made sure to share it. In an emotional TikTok video lasting nearly eight minutes, she cleared the air from her side. “When his name was called, I instantly was going to get up — if you watch the video, his mom didn’t get up, so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t get up, I just sit here,'” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“As soon as I seen Travis get up, then I thought it was appropriate to stand up, greet him, congratulate him. But then, there was a camera right in front of Coach Prime, and I knew they were going to film that moment, and because of how people are online, I was like, I don’t want to be in that shot, so I sat down… I got out of the camera, purposefully, so they can have their moment… I was just sitting there crying, I wanted to take it in — I was super excited for him. But I wanted the moment to be about him and his family,” Lenee had said.

So, what may have looked cold or distant to some was probably, in reality, a deliberate effort to give Hunter and his family their moment of glory. Still, the question remains. With a $30 million signing bonus on the line and legions of fans and pundits dissecting every move, the stakes for Travis Hunter’s off-field decisions have never been higher. Will this young star’s leap of faith set a new precedent—or serve as a cautionary tale for the next generation of athletes?