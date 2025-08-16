NBA Legend Yao Ming Receives Gift From Jaylen Brown Amid China Tour

The last couple of months have truly been a torpedo ride for Jaylen Brown. Losing in the Conference Semifinals, seeing teammate Jayson Tatum suffer an Achilles injury on the court. Let’s not forget the goodbyes he had to exchange after the major roster changes. But the 28-year-old is still taking charge by controlling what’s important to him. As there is still time for the season to kick off, JB made sure to go on a tour to promote his brand, where he met with legends.

As questions about the Celtics squad continue, Jaylen Brown is doing his Asia Tour 2025, which also includes stops in Seoul, South Korea, and Hangzhou, China. This also involved a pit stop in the Philippines, where he met the People’s Champion, Manny Pacquiao. Both bonded over their love for chess, and played a game too. At the time, when people were doubting Brown’s ability to lead the Celtics, this tour worked as an agent to see the love that people have for him.

In fact, Jaylen Brown even said, “Maybe one day, maybe the next time I come back, I want to train (with you).” He stated this and wanted to learn from Pacquiao because of the agile footwork required in both basketball and boxing. Their bonding increased when the boxing legend said he played basketball to help him improve his footwork. Before bidding goodbye, they exchanged signed souvenirs as tokens. The boxing icon received autographed playing shoes from the Celtics star, while Brown got his own signed gloves from Pacquiao. After meeting the 5-feet-5 icon, the next icon on the meeting list was the 7-feet-6 icon.

A recent photo of Yao Ming and Jaylen Brown is circulating, as the Celtics star meets the Rockets legend. Unfortunately, there is no behind-the-scenes video or information about the conversation they had. But the 2024 Finals MVP made sure to gift Yao Ming as well. As per the post, the 4x All-Star did give his 741 brand’s Rover sneaker as a token of appreciation. This is not the only current star who met with the Rockets legend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HoopsChina (@chnhoops)

Recently, even Jimmy Butler met up with the legendary Yao Ming. It was the Warriors‘ official Instagram account that shared the photo. And again, the Golden State forward is doing his tour of Asia to promote his Li-Ning shoes. The Chinese basketball icon created his own path, which led to his success in the NBA. That’s why current stars like Butler and Brown made sure to pay their respects. For the latter, this matters, after all, not all legends are on his side.

Jaylen Brown’s ability is in question as the 6x NBA champion and Celtics legend delivers harsh criticism

There is no doubt that Jayson Tatum‘s injury altered the plan for the Celtics to make a run again. Without their superstar, the priority shifted to being under the 2nd apron. That led to the President of basketball operations being busy this offseason. Brad Stevens traded the stars who were crucial for raising the banner number 18th. He traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks for Georges Niang. Stevens then traded Niang to the Utah Jazz for RJ Luis Jr.

So, everybody is considering this a ‘gap year’ for the team. In Tatum’s absence, the onus falls solely on Jaylen Brown, but a Celtic legend doesn’t think that the shoulders are brought enough to bear the responsibility. “In my judgment, Jaylen is not quite at the superstar level that Tatum is at,” Bob Cousy told The Boston Globe. “Can he carry the load by himself? I see a major rebuilding effort here. Jaylen certainly won’t bring them to the promised land.” Severe doubts raised here. And let’s not forget, JB considers himself a locker room leader, so he won’t go down without proving his worth.

The concern about Brown can stem from him undergoing surgery this offseason. “Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to be ready for 2025-26 training camp”. ESPN’s Shams Charania provided a positive update that the 28-year-old will join his teammates when training camp begins in October. However, will that injury will limit him in any shape or form can only be analyzed once the season begins.