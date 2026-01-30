NBA Legends Demand Accountability From Anthony Edwards Over Minnesota Tragedy

A second shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement shook Minneapolis, prompting the NBA to delay the Timberwolves-Warriors game out of respect for the community. In the aftermath, Anthony Edwards appeared unaware of the severity of what had unfolded in the city. His comments irked the NBA community, as they didn’t address the severity of the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Celtics legend Paul Pierce said he doesn’t fault Edwards for choosing not to take a public stance on sensitive issues. He references Michael Jordan not aligning himself with any political opinions. But as the face of the franchise, Pierce emphasized that Edwards needs to recognize how much weight his words carry.

“You’re the face of Minnesota so like people respect and want to hear your opinion on the things because your voice carries a lot of weight… If you going to speak on it, make sure you’re knowledgeable about it,” Pierce said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Laker Danny Green didn’t feel the same way. Since the event happened in Minnesota and the news spread locally, Green felt Edwards should have had some knowledge about it. And if he was going to comment, Green felt he needed to treat the moment with the seriousness it deserved.

“You should know what’s going on,” Green said on No Fouls Given. “If you are going to speak on it, speak in a serious manner. Give a strong opinion or no opinion. He kinda gave no opinion. He didn’t seem like he was that concerned or taking what was going on that seriously”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Edwards did mention he wasn’t aware of the circumstances. He even offered his support. “I’m behind whatever they with,” he said. It didn’t capture the strong emotions attached to the latest shooting. Although Edwards is only 24, he is already a prominent voice in the city, and that responsibility comes with expectations.

Nonetheless, the situation called for empathy, something his Timberwolves teammate Julius Randle provided by directly acknowledging the pain felt across the community. Edwards’ comments failed to underscore the traumatic events that took place. Hopefully, he will learn from this incident as he continues to gain greater stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Anthony Edwards doesn’t want to be the face of the league

Talent, charisma, and an electric charm, Anthony Edwards possesses all the traits to be one of the faces of the NBA. He’s already become a young leader for the Timberwolves, willing them to consecutive WCF appearances. Naturally, many would expect Edwards to embrace that responsibility.

But it’s quite the opposite. Anthony Edwards just wants to play and win. “That’s what they’ve got Wemby for,” the Timberwolves ace told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Wembanyama is from France and probably has no obligation to speak about what happened. Yet, he chose to be sensitive and provided a raw response. “Every day I wake up and see the news, and I’m horrified. I think it’s crazy that some people might make it seem like or make it sound like the murder of civilians is acceptable,” said the Spurs’ international cornerstone.

That right there showed the difference. Wemby came from a knowledgeable position and didn’t feel the need to concern himself with the repercussions of speaking openly. Edwards, who said he is off social media, is solely focused on the game of basketball.

But with the tragedy unfolding in the city he represents every night, many felt Edwards missed an opportunity to connect with the community on a human level.