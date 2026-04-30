Charles Barkley Sends Lakers Warning After Crucial LeBron James Observation During Rockets Series

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t had Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves play a single minute in the postseason. Yet, in the first round, where most thought they didn’t have the personnel to match against the Rockets, they are one win away from going through. LeBron James, acting as the cornerstone, has played some splendid basketball. However, the Purple and Gold haven’t had as convincing a performance as the first two clashes in this series. The Rockets and Ime Udoka have clearly changed something.

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Hence came the message from Charles Barkley. There hasn’t been a 3-0 comeback in NBA history. But Chuck believes if the Lakers let Game 5 slip away from their grasp tonight, the Rockets will do the unthinkable.

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“This is a must-win for the Lakers because if they don’t win tonight, there’s going to be a Game 7 back in LA. Plus, the Rockets have made some adjustments. They outplayed them in Game 3, beat them down in Game 4… So they outplayed them in Game 3 and choked. They stomped them down in Game 4. So now, I think their confidence is through the roof,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA.

It’s hard to look past what’s happened when the Lakers went on the road. The Rockets have held them to a significantly lower three-point percentage. Additionally, although they are up 3-1, the Lakers have only recorded a +0.3 differential per game. The series is still wide open, even with the Rockets having to win three games in a row.

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One thing that also worries Charles Barkley is the toll taken by LeBron James. At 41, Barkley noticed a few signs of father time catching up to the Akron Hammer.

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“If they don’t win tonight, they’re not going to win Game 7. And I disagree with Kenny. LeBron, as great as he is, his numbers are going down which tells me he’s starting to get tired because he has to do so much,” Barkley added.

Game 4 saw James have just 10 points, while shooting 2-9 from the field. The decorated forward has also recorded 16 turnovers over the past two contests. The Lakers’ offense has clearly been impacted by those mistakes. They are averaging 22.5 turnovers for just 25 assists over the past two games.

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So, this chance at home, where they won’t have to combat Kevin Durant, is invaluable. It’s imperative to finish off the series to avoid feeding into the Rockets’ confidence.

JJ Redick, Lakers get much-needed reinforcement for Game 5

The biggest worry for the Lakers is LeBron James’ conditioning. For three games, the 41-year-old was almost spotless, especially with putting the ball in the basket. But in Year 23, he can’t be a one-man wrecking crew. What was lacking was help, with both of the Lakers’ shot creators on the sidelines.

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Fortunately, one of them is returning. While Luka Doncic continues to go through rehab for a hamstring strain, Austin Reaves is back for Game 5.

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It’s Reaves ’ first game since April 2, the same game in which he and Doncic both picked up their respective injuries. He’s had a breakout season, averaging a career-high 23.3 over 51 games in the regular season. His return is the spark the Lakers very much needed with hopes of closing out the series in Game 5.

On paper, AR15 provides the Lakers with a genuine shot creator. Reaves can take over scoring duties while being a clinical playmaker. He’s struggled in games against the Rockets this season. But Austin Reaves doesn’t have to start leading the Lakers. That’s still LeBron James’ responsibility.

But he will contribute to the Lakers’ offense that’s grown somewhat stagnant and predictable over the last two games. Reaves draws attention, creating opportunities for his teammates. That could help in clearing up some clogged possessions that have caused turnovers. Furthermore, Redick can rest LeBron James for longer stretches, managing his time better.

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Austin Reaves’ return has changed the dynamics in the series, with Durant still on the sidelines. However, even with his return, the Lakers wouldn’t want to take Game 5 lightly. Getting past the first round is the current objective in front of them. They wouldn’t want to see it extend to seven games after all their hard work to take a 3-0 lead.