“I’m Glad the Rockets Beat Them”: Disappointed Shaquille O’Neal Gives Lakers Harsh Reality Check After Game 5 Loss

Walking into Game 5, the Los Angeles Lakers held a 3-1 series lead against the Houston Rockets. They had everything set up to end the season for a Kevin Durant-less squad. But at the end of the final buzzer, Houston had a big smile on its face. The series is still alive! They gave LeBron James & Co. the second L in a row, pulling the show back to 3-2. Meanwhile, sitting in the Inside the NBA studio, Shaquille O’Neal had a grim face.

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He watched his old franchise unravel in a way he probably didn’t expect. It was a tough watch for Shaq, and he didn’t hold back his feelings after the game. “It’s simple. You have to come out and play with the killer instinct,” he told Ernie Johnson and the others. But where was this supposed ‘killer instinct’?

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“I have no idea. I hate watching the Lakers play sometimes because, towards the end, they start playing hero ball. Okay, we’re gonna start playing hard now, and if we hit this three and tie the game, that’s not gonna work,” O’Neal explained, sounding frustrated. “LeBron knows that, and understand that. These young guys need to understand that.”

Now, Shaquille O’Neal pointed out more things that didn’t sit right with him. “The crowd was flat. They played flat; they played with no intensity. They didn’t have focus. And I’m glad the Rockets beat them. We know what needs to be done to win the championship. LeBron knows that. I’m surprised that they didn’t come out with that effort, intensity, and I’m super disappointed in the Lakers tonight.”

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Imago Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends during the first quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets came out with higher energy, controlled the tempo, and finished strong to seal a 99-93 Game 5 win over the Lakers. As a result, the series now sits at 3-2. After trailing 0-3, Houston has grabbed two straight wins and is gaining momentum. Moreover, they were the favorites for this series, and it seems like they are proving why. However, history still looms. No team has ever overturned a 0-3 deficit, yet the Rockets keep extending this battle beyond expectations.

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Meanwhile, LeBron James was the only speck of hope amidst a gloomy Los Angeles Lakers’ show. The 41-year-old posted 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists. He also added 11 points in Q4. On the other hand, Austin Reaves returned to add 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists from the bench. Other than them, only Deandre Ayton posted a double-double for LA. He chipped in 18 points and 17 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura posted 12 points.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, showed more vigor, especially in Kevin Durant’s absence. They hit 14 three-pointers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. added 22 points, Tari Eason chipped in 18, and Alperen Sengun was in rhythm, adding 14 points. On the other hand, Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson had 12 and 15 points each.

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Now the series enters Game 6. It’s safe to say that, compared to the Rockets, the Lakers were weak in Game 5. And therefore, Shaquille O’Neal’s disappointment makes sense.

Lakers’ Game 5 disaster justifies Shaquille O’Neal’s anger

The Los Angeles Lakers fell 93-99 to the Houston Rockets, and the cracks show everywhere. The Lakers shot 32/76, a 42.1% clip, while Houston edged ahead at 33/75 and 44.0%. However, the real damage came from deep. The Lakers hit only 7/27 threes at 25.9%, whereas the Rockets fired 14/40 at 35.0%. That gap alone tilted the floor.

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Meanwhile, the Lakers owned the glass with 41 rebounds over Houston’s 34, including 13 offensive boards. They also shot better at the line, 22/27 for 81.5% compared to 19/25 at 76.0%. Yet, flow told a different story. Houston piled up 25 assists to the Lakers’ 19, alongside 10 steals versus 5. That pressure flipped possessions and rhythm. Then comes control.

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The Rockets scored 18 points off turnovers, while the Lakers managed 13. Fast break points favored Houston 12-10. Even with 44 paint points over 36, the Lakers lagged in efficiency at 1.03 points per possession against 1.09. Add a larger 13-point lead and tighter execution, and Houston simply played smarter when it mattered.

This one stings, and it shows. The Los Angeles Lakers looked out of sync, and Shaquille O’Neal felt every bit of it. His frustration came from watching effort fade and focus slip. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets stayed hungry and composed. Now the heat is real. The Lakers have to answer, or this series keeps drifting away.