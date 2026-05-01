Joe Mazzulla Urged to Change Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown’s Role by Charles Barkley After Game 6 Upset to 76ers

Before the series began, Charles Barkley was sure that it would be “rough” for his beloved Philadelphia 76ers. But the return of Joel Embiid has given them rejuvenated hope, and they have successfully shut down the Boston Celtics in the last two games. Now the Hall of Famer Chuck is giving Joe Mazzulla’s team advice for the do-or-die Game 7.

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Philly outscored Boston 62-40 over the middle two quarters. This led to Joe Mazzulla removing his starters completely with 10:23 remaining before the final whistle. Boston tallied only 14 in the third quarter and an injury scare for star Jayson Tatum meant even All-Star Jaylen Brown sat out in the fourth frame. Barkley had the same advice after Game 5 loss and now provides a solution. “It’s interesting seeing a team this good don’t have a Plan B whatsoever. It’s like we’re going to just keep shooting threes. They go in, we’re going to win. We don’t make them, we’re going to lose. ”

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His co-host Kenny Smith asked for a solution. Chuck obliged on Inside the NBA, “You got Tatum and Brown. They’re good enough players to get to the basket. You always talk to great when you talk to great shooters like a Reggie Miller, somebody like that or Ray Allen or Steph Curry. They’re like, ‘Sometime you’re having a bad night, go to the basket, get a layup or get a foul, get a couple free throws, the basket will widen out.’ like they they those guys are too good of players just to rely on threes.”

This was the same sentiment that Chuck had stated after the Celtics scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday. “It looks beautiful when it’s going in like it did the two games they won by 30. But when it’s not going in and you got Embiid, Maxi, those guys get going.” Games 5 and 6 of this series are just the second time this season that the Celtics have scored fewer than 105 points per 100 possessions in consecutive games. They were held below 100 points for the second straight game and the third in the series (all losses).

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Imago Mar 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) congratulate each other in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of their win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Brown is currently one of the most prolific midrange and rim scorers He ranks 8th in the league for short midrange attempts per game (6.2) and shoots a highly efficient 68.9% at the rim. Even Jayson Tatum is shooting over 50% of his field goal attempts (143 of 287) are from three-point range. So, Barkley suggested that Joe Mazzulla should ask his both superstars to dominate the paint when the shots beyond the arc don’t fall in.

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They again struggled with their shooting, making 42% on the night, and made 29% from the 3-point line. None of the starters had a positive +/-. The Sixers had a 12-point lead at halftime. In the third frame, the Boston starters scored just 14 and shot 26 percent from the field and 15 percent from 3-point range, going a dismal 2-of-13 from beyond the arc. But Charles Barkley’s suggestion could be unheard as a new challenge awaits Joe Mazzulla.

Joe Mazzulla’s plans halted after Tatum injury

Tatum exited Thursday’s Game 6 loss during the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth. He even wore a wrap around his left leg, it was not the same leg he tore his Achilles on during last year’s playoffs. “Y’all probably saw when I went to the back,” Tatum said. “So, I was on the bike. My leg was just a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter. But just kind of assessing the moment, like, the game was a little out of reach. We took the starters out.”

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He further remained hopeful for his participation in Game 7 and “wasn’t overly concerned” about his left leg. Even head coach Joe Mazzulla remained hopeful. “He just stretched and got some treatment, that’s it,” Mazzulla said. But sports doctor Evan Jeffries explained that the main concern is a potential calf strain. Grade I strain means 1-2 weeks and Grade II strain means 3-6 weeks on the sidelines.

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Jeffries also warned of the potential progression of risk: “Injured calf → weak calf → Achilles risk.” Owing to injury to JT and the lead by the 76ers meant that the head coach removed all his starters. It worked for a while as bench players cut the lead by 12. So Mazzulla will have to focus if Tatum will be fit enough for Game 7 and if not, will have to alter the starting 5.