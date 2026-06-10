“Please Just Try One Game”: Tracy McGrady Pleads With Spurs to Make Major Victor Wembanyama Change Vs. Knicks

Despite facing rowdy fans at MSG for the first time in the NBA Finals, Victor Wembanyama began the game with two dunks. The San Antonio Spurs star finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in Monday night’s 115-111 win. It wasn’t the same Wemby we saw in the first two games, which was what Tracy McGrady wanted.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“And then for me, please man, please just try one game. I just want to see it. Just have Wemby around the basket. Just have him around the basket,” T-Mac explained to Vince Carter in the latest episode of the Cousins podcast, before Game 3. “Him around the basket draws so much attention. Him in the perimeter, he’s only going to see one guy. That’s it. I’m just saying it’ll make it easier for everybody on his team if he’s moving around the basket. Get Mitchell and KAT moving. And when he gets the ball while they’re moving and he catches it now, they’re at your mercy. This is a very, very smart basketball organization. They got to get him moving around the basket; on the perimeter is not going to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first two games (Knicks leads of 2-0), Victor Wembanyama’s average shot distance was farther from the rim: 17.3 feet in Game 1 and 15.2 feet in Game 2 (per GeniusIQ data cited by ESPN). The Knicks effectively used physical tagging, switches, and help defense to keep him from clean paths to the paint. This limited his efficiency and rim pressure, contributing to the Spurs’ lower offensive output (~100.5 points per 100 possessions). Spurs coach Mitch Johnson emphasized the need for more “pressure on the rim and force in the paint” after early struggles.

In the Spurs’ 115-111 win at MSG, the Spurs prioritized getting Wemby nearer the basket. His average shot distance dropped sharply to 10.6 feet. He scored 22 of 32 points at the rim or FT line with multiple alley-oops, dunks, and post-ups. He finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks on efficient shooting. Getting Wemby closer maximized his gravity, opened driving lanes/kick-outs for teammates, and boosted the Spurs’ offensive rating significantly (to 123.7 in Game 3). After his exploits, Victor Wembanyama explained the change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks the shot of New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“But especially early in games, you have to put pressure on the rim because it’s the most efficient shots. And then we look for other options,” he said to the media on June 9, 2026. “Yeah. I said the goal is always to go inside. You know, the best shot in the game is an alleyoop is the most efficient shot, but teams don’t just let you do that. But I think what we’ve built with this team is that we’ve got an identity that makes everybody dangerous. And sometimes it’ll pay off, and over a season or a playoff series, we’re going to get easy buckets and inside buckets like I did last night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The change was visible even against the Thunder. Wemby’s average field goal distance this WCF, per ESPN Insights: Game 2 – 15.1 feet, 21 points and Game 3 – 13.3 feet, 26 points. So, the Spurs star was settling for tougher perimeter looks far more often. Because in Game 1 vs OKC, he was practically living under the basket (5.4 feet), and that’s when he dropped the historic 41 points and 24 rebounds.

This aligns with the ongoing debate, where T-Mac calls for more rim positioning. But Victor Wembanyama’s comments suggest it is a strategic, adjustable element rather than a full-time shift.