Shaquille O’Neal Under Fire for His Comments on Lakers-Rockets Game 1

The speciality about the NBA playoffs is that it’s a total upgrade from the regular season. The energy, the competition, every aspect of the game takes a new look. But what if it doesn’t feel that way? For NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal, the Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets playoffs game 1, didn’t hit the spot.

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Without Kevin Durant on the floor for the Rockets, they succumbed against the Lakers, who were banking on the 41-year-old LeBron James. To be fair, Luke Kennard’s 27-point heroics didn’t let the fans miss Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves. In fact, the Purple and Gold were dominant from the very first minute. Yet, “This does not feel like a playoff game. Feels like a regular season game,” O’Neal commented.

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Now, why would Shaq say such a thing? Let’s look into the game stats. The Lakers won 107–98 against the Rockets. Shooting 40/66 (60.6%), 10/19 (52.6%) from three, 17/26 (65.4%) FT. They had 35 rebounds (3 offensive, 32 defensive), 29 assists, 8 blocks, 7 steals, 18 turnovers, 9 points off turnovers, 4 fast break points, 40 paint points, 1.13 points per possession, 25 fouls, largest lead was 16.

Meanwhile, the Rockets shot 35/93 (37.6%), 11/33 (33.3%) three, 17/25 (68.0%) FT, 44 rebounds (21 offensive, 23 defensive), 24 assists, 3 blocks, 13 steals, 13 turnovers, 24 points off turnovers, 11 fast break points, 44 paint points, 1.02 points per possession, 22 fouls. Moreover, their largest lead was 2. Thus showing Houston’s offensive-defensive imbalance, which clearly is the cause of the defeat.

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Interestingly enough, the Lakers came out of the locker room after halftime with full intensity. It was an opening the Rockets could have exploited, as they might’ve thought LA would maybe slow down their game. But Los Angeles responded with energy, urgency, and sharp execution.

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Therefore, when Shaquille O’Neal said that the game felt like a regular-season show, fans erupted on social media.

Fans call out Shaquille O’Neal

“Shaq, your midlife crisis is showing,” one of the fans commented on X. Well, it looks like fans think Shaquille O’Neal’s criticism is overly dramatic. As if he were acting emotionally instead of giving a measured basketball take.

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Meanwhile, another one said, “It truly doesn’t feel like he’s an ex-Laker atp.” Shaq has played eight seasons in the Purple and Gold jersey. He has won three consecutive titles with the team from 2000-2002. However, in recent times, O’Neal has emerged as the toughest critic of the team. He doesn’t spare anyone. In fact, his frequent skepticism around Deandre Ayton has also caught attention.

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“We seriously need to get rid of these old, bitter sacks of bones. Never heard one positive thing come out of these dudes’ mouths in years,” a fan fired at Shaq. Now, O’Neal has repeatedly questioned the Los Angeles Lakers’ mentality, pointing to their inconsistent discipline and overreliance on talent and late-game rescues. Recently, he highlighted a near-collapse against the Denver Nuggets. He argued that championship teams close games early. They should not invite pressure in tight finishes.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, another one wrote, “Wow, Shaq still holding that grudge, huh? Everyone knows there’s no arena like LA when the playoffs are in town.” Well, O’Neal says he does not carry lasting resentment toward the Los Angeles Lakers, even after his high-profile exit in 2004, and instead maintains a complicated but affectionate love-hate connection with both the franchise and its fanbase. But according to fans, that’s not true.

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Lastly, keeping up with the sentiments, a fan commented, “Why is Shaq always negative tho 😂 sh** is lowkey weird.”

Therefore, the debate around Shaquille O’Neal’s criticism only grows louder after the Lakers’ playoff win over the Rockets. Moreover, his “regular season” remark triggered backlash, with fans accusing him of bitterness despite his Lakers legacy and championships. Meanwhile, the game showed dominance, intensity, and control from Los Angeles. Still, opinions split sharply as emotions, history, and expectations continue to collide in NBA discourse.