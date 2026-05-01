WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Performs Live CPR as Inside the NBA Crew Reacts to Hawks-Knicks in Hilarious Fashion

140-89 in Atlanta. The New York Knicks showed no mercy towards the Hawks. The Big Apple, led by a balanced attack by OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, ended the series with a historic win. They handed the Hawks their worst loss in franchise history. By halftime, everybody knew the outcome. However, Shaquille O’Neal was still trying to revive Atlanta, live from the city.

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While on Inside the NBA, Shaq brought out his old wing suit to predict the Hawks would defeat the Knicks in the first round. Just a week after re-introducing the prop, the Big Diesel witnessed their worst playoff performance in franchise history. The Atlanta Hawks couldn’t breathe, scoring just 36 points in the first-half. So Shaq tried one final act to give the team some life.

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The four-time NBA champion brought out a small Hawks soft toy during Inside the NBA. The Big Aristotle enacted the act of giving CPR. He pushed on the toy’s chest, checked for signs of a pulse. Even his massive hands couldn’t do the trick. Kenny Smith waved a literal white flag, while Shaquille O’Neal confirmed there was no life in the Atlanta Hawks.

The former MVP wasn’t done there.

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Shaquille O’Neal proceeded to hold a funeral for the Hawks. He pulled out a miniature casket, where he placed the Hawks soft toy and sang the bird cry one last time. This was over, and there were never any doubts. Inexperience got to the Hawks. Their leading scorer in the series, CJ McCollum, only managed 11 points. Without his leadership, everything blew up.

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A closeout game at home turned into a nightmare for the fans at the arena.

The Knicks advance with a dominant Game 6 win

The Atlanta Hawks created a genuine opportunity for themselves when they went up 2-1 against the Knicks. Their athleticism and grit seemed to make New York uncomfortable. However, the young Hawks team probably didn’t expect that would be the last time they would celebrate a win in this series.

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Coming into Game 6 on the back of two consecutive losses, the Atlanta Hawks couldn’t hold their nerves. Bodies were hitting the floor in the second quarter, with tensions resorting into a major scuffle with the Knicks up 50. The situation didn’t change from that point on.

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OG Anunoby scored 29 points, making eleven of his 14 shots to lead the Knicks to a one-sided victory. Mikal Bridges had his best game of the series with 24 points on 10/12 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson brought order, combining for 18 assists as the Knicks shot 58.8% from the floor.

On the other side, the Atlanta Hawks couldn’t find any form of inspiration. All-Star forward Jalen Johnson was their leading scorer. He scored just 17, the only Atlanta player to score over 15 points. The next highest was 11, shared by three players. The result was indicative of the Hawks team still growing into their identity.

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Sure, it was an embarrassing loss irrespective of the Hawks’ experience in the postseason. However, they are a team built for the future. Competing right from the onset of their rebuild is an encouraging sign moving forward. The Hawks don’t need to make any huge changes. They needed this series and a slap to their faces to understand the demands the postseason carries.

As for the New York Knicks, this was their third straight win in the series, and the most prolific result in the tie. They’ll await the result of a Game 7 between the Celtics and the 76ers to reveal their next matchup. After a rocky start to their playoff season, the Knicks have reinstated themselves as one of the most well-rounded teams in the East.