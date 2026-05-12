NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winner Hospitalized After Arrest Over Alleged Theft

Former Seattle Supersonics guard Desmond Mason was arrested on Thursday on allegations of theft. Mason previously had an arrest warrant issued in February in Texas. He was later arrested in the Bricktown area of Oklahoma City. The former Bucks player was even admitted to the hospital before being booked.

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The story dates back to a couple, Ryan and Cheryl Clemmons, who first filed these charges against Desmond Mason. According to the Daily Mail, the pair reached out to the former NBA player to have a jersey framed. They reportedly paid him 10,000 dollars for the job. Mason actively stayed in touch with the pair.

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The former Dunk Contest winner sent pictures of the NBA jersey being framed. However, he then went MIA for several months. That concerned the Clemmons, who only heard excuses from Desmond Mason regarding their NBA jersey and authentication documents valued at approximately $40,000 in January 2026. Having gone through months without retrieving their possession, Ryan and Cheryl Clemmons registered the case with the Mellissa Police Department.

Four months later, Mason was arrested in Bricktown and then transferred to the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The 48-year-old couldn’t be booked immediately, having to be taken to a local hospital for some treatment. The OCDC is holding him on a “flight to avoid” basis, hinting at Desmond Mason possibly looking to flee the country to avoid prosecution.

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What does Desmond Mason do now?

Mason had a very successful career in the NBA. Drafted 17 overall by the Supersonics in 2000, the athletic forward made a statement from the get-go. He won the Dunk Contest as a rookie. Desmond Mason had his best season with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005. He averaged a career-high 17.2 points and 2.7 assists per game. Mason was regarded as a top 6MOTY candidate, finishing in the top ten twice in his first six years in the league.

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Desmond Mason played ten years in the NBA before moving on to his creative passion. Mason majored in studio art while studying at Oklahoma State. As a rookie, he sold his first painting to then commissioner David Stern for $500. Since then, upon rediscovering his passion, the former NBA player has created a successful lane.

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His art, termed abstract expressionism, has been on display in New York. Mason’s also sold his work to the likes of George Clooney and businessman David Gupta. Hence, it’s a huge surprise to see the father of two have trouble with the law despite seemingly having a successful post NBA career.