Despite boasting an influential 12-season NBA career and multiple Slam Dunk Contest victories, one former player found himself medically stranded in China. This is the story of Gerald Green.

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Green won the 2007 NBA Sprite Slam Dunk Contest. However, even before that, he won the 2005 McDonald’s All-American Powerade JamFest Slam Dunk Contest. Green played for various teams during his 12 years as an NBA star. However, he was recently forced to speak out against the Chinese team that booked him, whom he simply refers to as 116, after rupturing his patellar tendon in China.

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“I arrived in China through 116, the team that booked me. And when I got there, everything was cool. But initially, I played my first game, had small, minor injuries, tweaks, and they did not provide any type of medical care for me at all,” Green said in a recent video that was shared on Instagram.

In the video, he can be seen wearing a leg brace as he recovers from the injury.

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“Throughout the time when I was there, I was asking for schedules. They wouldn’t provide me a schedule. It was always last minute without medical care. So they made me play a game of one-on-one. They made me play a one-on-one game to 100 against a guy. And I told them that I think that’s too much,” Green further added.

Green reportedly suggested that the one-on-one should go up to 50, not 100. However, he was ultimately forced to play the game during which he injured his patellar tendon. According to the player, as soon as he was injured, the team’s stakeholders left and haven’t been in touch with him since.

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Not only did he accuse them of ignoring his health and medical bills, but he also alleged that they haven’t paid his agent fees or the rest of his money. Therefore, in all ways possible, Green has been completely blindsided by the organization’s ignorance.

The situation appears grim, and it raises important questions. Is the organization not responsible for its foreign players? And if so, who can hold them accountable in such cases? There is no clear answer available as of the time of writing.

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Green spent a long time playing in the NBA. His dunk contest leaps often surpassed 45 inches, with some even being rumored to be about 50 inches. He was a generational dunking talent, which showed on the court as well.

During his time in the league, Gerald Green played with the Celtics, Timberwolves, Suns, and more. His three-point shooting was also highly impressive. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, he reached a career high of 41 points in a single game in 2014, making eight three-pointers.

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When he returned to Houston in 2017, Gerald Green became the first player in franchise history to make seven or more three-pointers in consecutive games. He did so in January of 2018. He did so on January 3, scoring 27 points and making 7-10 of his 3-pointers in a 116-98 win over the Magic.

The second instance occurred on January 4, 2018, against the Warriors. Green scored 29 points and made 8-15 of his 3-point attempts. However, the Rockets still lost, 114-124.

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However, his injuries proved to be difficult even during his time in the league. During a 2019 preseason game, he was sidelined for the entire 2019-20 season while with the Rockets after undergoing surgery to fix his broken left foot. This was what ultimately forced him to retire from the NBA and transition into coaching in 2021.

However, even then, he had more support from the team than he has had during his stint in China. Now Gerald Green awaits a response from the 116 as he tries to hold them accountable via social media.