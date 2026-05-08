NBA Stars, Legends React as PJ Tucker Retires From NBA After Career Spanning Two Decades

Pops Junior has called it an NBA career. The NBA is bidding farewell to one of its most resilient and respected enforcers. PJ Tucker, the veteran forward whose career became a blueprint for grit and longevity, officially announced his retirement from professional basketball on Thursday. The 41-year-old concludes a journey that spanned nearly 20 years of professional play, including 14 seasons in the NBA and a legendary five-year stint overseas that solidified his reputation as a world-class competitor. From being a second-round pick in 2006 to becoming the defensive heartbeat of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks championship run, Tucker’s impact transcended the box score.

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Tucker shared the news through a poignant Instagram post, featuring a series of photos reflecting his lengthy journey from the University of Texas to the peak of the NBA. In a caption that captured his lifelong obsession with the game, he wrote: “20 years being my job but 40 plus years of not being able to fathom doing anything other than it. So here’s to retiring from the NBA… because I will NEVER stop ballin 🙌🏾☝🏾”

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The announcement marks the end of an era for a player who suited up for eight different NBA franchises, including the Raptors, Rockets, Suns, Heat, and Sixers. He was last signed by the Knicks in 2025 before the team declined his team option within four months.

Known as the ultimate “corner specialist” and a premier multi-positional defender, Tucker’s career totals of 886 games and over $90 million in earnings are a testament to the value of a high-IQ role player who outworked everyone on the floor. His legacy as a journeyman is summed by his friends’ response to his announcement.

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Russell Westbrook and more celebrate PJ Tucker’s NBA legacy

The reaction to Tucker’s retirement was immediate and widespread, as teammates and rivals from across his two-decade career flooded his comments to pay their respects. Former MVP Russell Westbrook, who shared a locker room with Tucker during their time in Houston and later with the Clippers, was among the first to reach out, stating, “My dog!! Congratulations my brother!! Real 1.”

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Imago May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Similarly, Tobias Harris, a key teammate during Tucker’s tenure in Philadelphia, emphasized his standing in the game’s history by writing, “True legend!!! Congrats bro!!!!!!”

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The tribute extended beyond those he played with recently. NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns offered a respectful nod to Tucker’s veteran status, saying, “Salute to a real OG 🫡,” while Victor Oladipo expressed his excitement with a string of fire emojis: “🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The organizations Tucker helped anchor also joined the chorus. The Milwaukee Bucks, where Tucker’s defensive intensity was the missing piece for their 2021 title, posted, “Congrats champ! 🏆,” while the Philadelphia 76ers sent their love with “❤️💙.”

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Fellow defensive specialist and former teammate DeAndre Jordanshared a heartfelt message: “Congrats brother! Loved the battles over the years, to a fierce competitor and champ!!! Enjoy this next chapter P.”

The recognition of Tucker’s enforcer status was a common theme resonated by DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins who congratulated him with “Congrats!! 👏,” and NBA veteran Rudy Gay added a simple but fitting directive for the man who lived for the grind for 20 years. “Never stop ballin.”

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The appreciation wasn’t limited to the court. Hip-hop legend and NBA superfan Fat Joe offered showed love, “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” while veteran sports journalist Rachel Nichols summarized the collective sentiment of the media and fans alike: “What a career it’s been – congrats man!”

Legends who paved the way like Caron Butler, Jermaine O’Neal, and even NFL star CJ Stroud all shared variations of “Congrats my brother” and “Congrats big bro!” as the league officially closed the book on the career of a player who proved that being a superstar isn’t always about the points, it’s about the heart.