NBA Veteran Brutally Roasts Jusuf Nurkić Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Take With Stark Comparison

Uath Jazz’s big man Jusuf Nurkić thinks he’s cracked the code to slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of their 2025 FIBA EuroBasket clash. Representing Bosnia and Herzegovina in this year’s EuroBasket tournament, his team is off to a 1-2 start in the group stage. They opened with a win against Cyprus but then dropped back-to-back games against Spain and Italy. Up next? A tough matchup against undefeated Greece and none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But Nurkić is confident, believing they can find ways to limit Giannis since he hasn’t been as dominant in overseas play against set defenses. “He’s playing more at the [center position]. Obviously, he will have to defend too,” Nurkić said. “But at the end of the day, just stop him in transition and live with his shots.” Hilariously enough, former NBA veteran Eddie A. Johnson has a rude awakening for the 7-footer!

Taking to X, he reacted to Nurkić’s comments about slowing Giannis down, writing, “Strong words from Mr Nurkic. WOW! 😂 Giannis going for a 50 piece now and Nurk getting a 7 piece!” And honestly, it’s not hard to see why Eddie feels that way. Giannis has been on a tear so far. He opened the tournament with 31 points and 7 rebounds against Italy, then followed it up with 27 points and 8 rebounds versus Georgia.

That said, Giannis and Nurkić are no strangers to each other. They’ve faced off 10 times in the NBA, back when Nurkić played for the Nuggets, Blazers, and Suns, and will meet again in EuroBasket on September 2. ‘The Bosnian Beast,’ however, believes the international game gives him an edge since Giannis tends to find scoring tougher in FIBA play. And Giannis himself has admitted as much.

Back in October 2024, he said, “The style of basketball in Europe, or FIBA basketball, is totally different. The space — it’s very hard to score. It’s very hard to operate. You can’t move. They allow you to be so much more physical.” Opponents often build 3-, 4-, and even 5-man walls to slow him down, forcing Greece to rely on his teammates more than in NBA settings — a fact Jusuf Nurkić admitted: “But it’s not only him, so we will be ready.”

On the other hand, Eddie’s reaction is also understandable because Giannis’ numbers speak for themselves. Over the last five years, he’s averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting above 55% from the field every single season. His rim efficiency has been elite, with a two-point field goal percentage consistently over 61%, peaking at 64.5% in 2023–24, pure center-level finishing. On top of that, he’s grabbed 11–12 rebounds per game across multiple seasons, proving he controls the glass like a true big man.

Defensively, Giannis’ impact goes far beyond box score numbers. His career defensive rating of 105.6 reflects just how much he anchors the paint for Milwaukee. While his blocks hover around 1.0–1.4 per game, his frequent DPOY finishes prove he’s much more than a rim protector; he alters shots, switches onto guards, and disrupts offenses in ways very few bigs can. Simply put, Giannis has the finishing efficiency, rebounding presence, and defensive influence you’d expect from an elite modern five, and that’s exactly why Eddie thinks Nurkić might have more than he can handle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s declining defense

The Milwaukee Bucks have spent the last few seasons figuring out how to get the most out of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game. A big part of that has been experimenting with him in different roles, setting more screens, working more in the pick-and-roll, and even spending extra time at center. But here’s the thing: Giannis has been pretty open about not enjoying playing the five. He’s stepped into the role when needed, especially during the playoffs, but he’s also admitted that battling against the league’s biggest centers night after night takes a heavy physical toll. With Milwaukee recently re-signing his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, on a one-year, $2.9 million guaranteed deal, Giannis’ future role has become an even bigger topic. If he decides to stay long-term, there’s a real chance he’ll push to play primarily at forward instead of center.

Looking at the numbers, the shift is already underway. Back in the 2021–22 season, Giannis played 32% of his minutes at center, largely because Brook Lopez missed most of the year with a back injury. That number dropped to just 16% in 2022–23 and then plummeted to a mere 3% last season. If we evaluate Giannis’ last five years strictly as a center, the stats tell an interesting story. In 2020–21, he averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 63.6% inside the arc, finishing 5th in Defensive Player of the Year voting. The following season (2021–22) was even better: 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks, with a 61.6% two-point field goal percentage and another top-6 DPOY finish. At that point, his rebounding dominance, rim protection, and efficiency gave him the profile of an elite modern center.

From 2022–23 onward, though, those center-style numbers began to dip. While his scoring climbed to 31.1 points per game, his blocks dropped to just 0.8 per game—his lowest in years—and his defensive impact fell outside the top five in DPOY voting. In 2023–24, he still maintained elite efficiency at the rim, shooting 64.5% on two-pointers, but his rebounding slipped slightly to 11.5 per game, and his block rate stayed at 1.1 per game, well below his earlier peak. The trend continued into 2024–25, where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and only 1.2 blocks, while also struggling at the free-throw line at 61.7%, making him less reliable as a pure interior presence. His DPOY finish fell further to 8th, signaling a noticeable decline in how his defense is perceived when playing the five.

The numbers paint a clear picture: Giannis remains an elite scorer and strong rebounder, but his traditional “center” stats—rim protection, rebounding growth, and overall defensive impact—have declined compared to his 2020–22 peak. He no longer produces the same shot-blocking presence or defensive dominance expected from a top-tier center, and his rebounding has leveled off rather than climbing higher. Statistically, Giannis has shifted further away from being a pure five, and if Milwaukee keeps him long-term, a move back to playing primarily at power forward seems almost inevitable.