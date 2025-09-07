NBA Veteran Warns PJ Washington’s Baby Mama of Dire Consequences After Custody Exchange Drama

The Brittany Renner–PJ Washington saga just added another wild chapter, and yep, the internet can’t stop talking about it. A video went viral this week showing Renner handing over their four-year-old son to the Dallas Mavericks forward during a custody exchange. But here’s where it gets messy—the little guy starts crying, and Renner instantly snaps back, saying she’s going to record “every single time” her son reacts like this. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any wilder, Gilbert Arenas jumped in with his reaction because, of course, he did.

This latest clash is just the tip of the iceberg in a drama that’s been playing out in public since 2019. Back then, Brittany Renner and PJ Washington first got together, and by 2021, they welcomed their son. But just months later, the split turned messy—PJ accused Renner of faking her feelings, while she swore her love was real.

Fast forward to now, PJ’s happily married to Alisah Chanel as of October 2023, and they’ve got a baby boy, Preston. But when it comes to the custody battle with Renner over his first son? Oh, it’s chaos and according to Gilbert Arenas, it’s playing out like the NBA’s version of “free agency.”

Gilbert Arenas couldn’t help but chime in on the drama during an episode of Gil’s Arena, warning Brittany Renner. “Brittany Renner out here treating custody like it’s free agency,” he said. “She trying to get max contracts off custody rights 💀 lil man gon’ be the only kid in AAU with a sneaker deal just to cover mom’s lawyer fees.”

And honestly, that’s exactly what it feels like right now — pure chaos. After their split, online chatter painted PJ Washington as “trapped,” fueled by false rumors that Renner was getting $200,000 a month in child support. On top of that, Renner’s been under constant fire over the six-year age gap between her and PJ, along with her outspoken, no-filter personality.

But things hit a whole new level when a video surfaced of Brittany Renner’s mom going off on PJ’s wife, Alisah Chanel. In the clip, she straight-up called Alisah names and accused PJ of paying her way more than his own son. “A $170,000 to you h— but a $11,000 to your son’s bank account,” she yelled, clearly frustrated over financial priorities. The confrontation has sparked even more online debates about child support, spending, and how messy this situation has become.

Gil continued to bash Brittany, doubling down on his criticism and making it clear he wasn’t buying her narrative at all. He said, “Obviously a son is more attached to his mother at that age, right? Because the mother loves them, right?…They don’t say no if he only sees his father once a week. Obviously, a child leaving the comfort of his home and going with his father, he’s gonna cry because he’s leaving his mom because that’s what he’s comfortable with. So the fact that you’re trying to use that as some type of evidence like, ‘Oh, you don’t want to be with you,’ that is normal. So you filming it thinking you’re about to use it in court so you can take away visitation, that ain’t work.”

This story kicked off with a heated encounter that’s now making waves all over the internet. It all unfolded at Brittany Renner’s residence when PJ Washington showed up to pick up their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, for his scheduled visit. What should’ve been a simple handoff quickly turned tense after the little one burst into tears and Renner insists this wasn’t just a one-off moment. According to her, this marked the

third consecutive pickup where Paul reacted the same way. Frustrated, Renner suggested that PJ hasn’t been putting in enough effort to truly bond with their son, hinting that these emotional outbursts reflect “deeper issues” in their father-son relationship that, in her view, need to be addressed.

Arenas completely shut Brittany out of the conversation, saying, “But when he becomes a teen and he starts playing basketball, and as long as he’s around and he’s coming around and he’s being the father, that son is not go to want to be around you because he’s not gonna identify with nothing you do.” Bold statement, right? Whether that actually happens, only time will tell. For now, though, while there’s turbulence in PJ’s personal life, his professional life looks solid, thanks to that massive $90 million deal.

Mavs keep PJ Washington around

On August 3, his agent Kevin Bradbury confirmed to ESPN’s Shams Charania that PJ agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension with the Mavs, keeping him in Dallas through the 2029-30 season. That’s an average of $22.5 million a year, and honestly, it’s fair for both sides. This comes just over a year after Dallas traded for him, and it shows the Mavs are serious about keeping him as a core piece after he played a huge role in their playoff run last season. PJ’s numbers back it up too — 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, plus solid defense from the wing. He’s a matchup nightmare, stretches the floor, and is versatile enough to guard multiple positions.

The extension also comes with some interesting rules thanks to the NBA CBA. Because of the raise, PJ can’t be traded for six months, meaning he’s locked in at least through the 2025-26 season. Some were wondering if Dallas might move him for backcourt help, but those plans have to wait. This is different from Daniel Gafford, whose contract still makes him trade-eligible immediately. So for now, PJ’s here to stay, giving Dallas stability in a roster that’s already added Anthony Davis, Max Christie, D’Angelo Russell, and rookie phenom Cooper Flagg. With Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn ACL, Washington’s presence is even more crucial.

Beyond just numbers, PJ brings depth, insurance, and a proven skill set that keeps the Mavericks competitive now and for years to come. Even with Flagg stepping in as a future centerpiece, Washington’s versatility and defensive impact make him indispensable. Sure, the CBA rules limit trades for a bit, but long-term, he’s a cornerstone for Dallas. And word is, teams like the Warriors are eyeing him as a potential fit, but PJ’s focus seems to be sticking with the Mavs, securing his future, and keeping Dallas in the championship conversation for the foreseeable future.