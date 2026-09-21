NBA World Reacts as Nicolas Batum Announces Retirement Decision After 18 Seasons

Some basketball careers start in a packed NBA arena. Nicolas Batum’s started much closer to home. As a child in Pont-l’Évêque, Normandy, Batum first picked up the game in the same municipal gym where he would eventually return 35 years later. But this time, he was not there as the little boy learning the game. He was there as a 37-year-old NBA veteran, sitting beside his 10-year-old son, Ayden, and telling him that his playing days were over.

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Batum announced his retirement on September 21, 2026, ending a 21-year professional career and 18 seasons in the NBA. His post carried two dates: 21/09/1991 21/09/2026. The reason for that date made the farewell far more personal than a normal retirement announcement.

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September 21, 1991 was the day Batum’s father, Richard, died after suffering a ruptured cerebral aneurysm during a basketball game. Nicolas was only two years old and was in the stands when it happened. Thirty-five years later, Batum chose that same date to end his own career, but this time the decision was his.

“Most of all, this date is special to me: Sept. 21. It’s the 35th anniversary of my dad’s death on a court. It unfortunately ended his career in a way he didn’t choose, with me sitting in the stands. And he never really got to live a ‘normal’ life, so to speak.”

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That was the meaning behind Batum’s decision. His father never got to choose how his basketball story ended. Batum did.

And after 18 NBA seasons, 1,205 regular-season games and 76 playoff games, he felt it was finally time.

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Batum Leaves Basketball With Plenty to Look Back On

Batum’s NBA journey began in 2008 after the Houston Rockets selected him 25th overall and sent him to Portland on draft night. He later played for Charlotte, the Clippers and Philadelphia before returning to Los Angeles for the final stretch of his career.

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He was never the player who needed 20 shots a night. His value came from doing a little bit of everything. He finished his career averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 37.1% from three. He also became one of the NBA’s most trusted veteran role players over his long career.

His French career was just as important.

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Batum spent 15 years with the French national team, won EuroBasket gold in 2013 and collected Olympic silver medals in Tokyo and Paris. He also became France’s captain and finished his international career after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

That is why the reaction from France was not simply a collection of people saying goodbye to another retired player.

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Rémi Reverchon captured that feeling in his message:

“This is a huge page in the history of French basketball that is turning today.

Nico you wrote your story. The one from our sport. You are a huge champion. And your class will always honor you.

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I have a little heartache, I can’t hide it from you. But thank you for everything.”

The reaction made sense when looking at how long Batum had been part of French basketball. He had gone from a young player in Normandy to an NBA veteran and national-team captain.

And for some fans, his career had lasted long enough to become part of their own childhoods.

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TrashTalk put it perfectly:

“We grew up with you Nico, and you made us all grow.

Beautiful retreat well deserved. thank you for all the memories”

That generational connection is a big part of why Batum’s retirement hit differently.

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From France to the Clippers, Everyone Had Something to Say

Batum’s NBA career also left a strong mark in Los Angeles.

He first joined the Clippers in 2020 after Charlotte waived him and quickly became an important part of Tyronn Lue’s team. His ability to defend, shoot, pass and play different positions made him especially useful in the Clippers’ small-ball lineups. He helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals in 2021.

He later returned to the Clippers and finished his NBA career there.

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The Clippers connection showed up in the reactions almost immediately.

One fan wrote:

“one of my favorite clippers💙❤️ thank you Nico! BATUM BATTALION! 🍄”

Another simply left:

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“Merci, Nico & Lily 💙❤️ Clipper Family Always”

And another fan kept it just as simple:

“Legend!! Enjoy the retirement brother 🙏”

Then came a message from Terance:

“Thank you for everything brother 🙏

🙏🙏🙏”

For a player who spent much of his career doing the little things, those reactions say plenty. Batum may not have been the biggest star in the room, but teammates and fans clearly valued what he brought to the floor.

NBA France also joined the farewell with a message that played on one of Batum’s best-known nicknames:

“Thank you for everything Batman 🫶 We will miss you”

His Legacy in France Goes Beyond the Numbers

The reaction from French basketball was just as emotional.

BeBasket wrote:

“Thank you for Tokyo and everything else! 🖤🇫🇷”

That Tokyo reference carries plenty of weight. Batum’s chase-down block on Slovenia’s Klemen Prepelič in the 2021 Olympic semifinal became one of the biggest moments of his international career. France went on to win silver, and Batum later added another Olympic silver medal in Paris.

Mary Patrux also highlighted what Batum meant to the players who came after him:

“Thank you for everything, for the emotions and everything you brought to French basketball. You are an example to many young and younger basketball players and more. Lots of good things ahead.”

That was another common thread in the reaction. Batum’s career was not only about what he did himself. It was also about the example he left for younger French players.

Matt Pokora’s message carried a similar feeling:

“French legend 👏👏👏 congratulations for this great career and the example you have been, on and off the parquet amigo. The best for the rest ❤️”

And then came a short but personal message from Pat Bev: “💗💗💗My brother 🔥🔥 True Legend” The message summed up the feeling around Batum pretty well. After 18 NBA seasons, he was not just being remembered for what he did on the court, but for the relationships he built along the way.

The reactions kept coming, from basketball accounts, teammates, fans and people who had simply watched Batum’s career unfold.

But Batum’s Final Chapter Is Really About Family

For all the medals, NBA games and big moments, Batum’s retirement video kept coming back to one thing: his family.

He told Ayden that he wanted to be there for his games and practices. After spending most of his life following the NBA schedule, he wanted to have the freedom to be present.

He also reflected on the sacrifices he had made throughout his career and the things he had missed along the way.

Now, he wants something different.

“I’m happy because we’re starting a new life.”

That line may explain the retirement better than any career statistic ever could.

Batum also spoke about one of the proudest moments of his career, the 2024 Olympic semifinal in Paris. France had just beaten Germany to reach the gold medal game, and Batum had his son with him on the court.

For Batum, that memory meant even more because he never had moments like that with his own father.

That is what makes his final scene in Pont-l’Évêque so fitting.

He started playing basketball in that gym as a child. He built a career that lasted 18 NBA seasons. He represented France for 15 years. And now, after all those years, he returned to the same place with his own son beside him.

Thirty-five years after losing his father to the game, Batum finally got to decide how his own basketball story would end.

Not with tragedy.

Not with a final buzzer.

Just with a father telling his son that it was time to go home.