NBA’s “Terrible” Dunk Contest Triggers Shaquille O’Neal to Launch New League in Partnership With $69Bn Company

The OG Dunkman has answered our high-flying prayers. After demanding a revamp of the NBA’s Dunk Contest, offering up incentives, and disparaging the very event, Shaquille O’Neal has turned his brainchild into a completely new league. His former bosses at Warner Bros. Discovery, who’ve seen success with alternate leagues like Unrivaled and The Match, are making Shaq and our dreams for a high-stakes, gravity-defying superstar dunk contest come true.

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TNT is launching ‘Dunkman,’ a brand new, first of its kind professional league for – any guesses – slam dunks. After getting shut out of the NBA media rights package, Charles Barkley had us worried that the potential pitches from the Inside the NBA crew was “awful.” But this is beyond promising.

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The first trailer for Dunkman, in collaboration Authentic Brands Group (which Shaq owns a stake in) and Eli Lilly 7 Co. (which boasts Shaq as a spokesman) launched ahead of its premiere in the summer of 2026. And it’s every bit a bold move to reclaim the excitement of basketball’s most athletic feat. The trailer reveals 24 participants competing live for a $500,000 prize.

The titular Dunkman himself, Shaq will serve as the league commissioner and the decider of dunk greatness. “The NBA’s dunking contest over the last ten to fifteen years has been terrible,” O’Neal told Variety what is not a new opinion from him. “We want the best dunkers around the world, and we know there are a lot of great dunkers out there.”

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While it’s not confirmed, the trailer also showed some glimpses of NBA stardom. One of the last few players to make the All-Star Dunk Contest a spectacle, Dwight Howard seems to be in the judging panel. A huge upgrade since the two Supermans have crushed their past beef to restore the glory in dunking.

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Shaquille O’Neal’s Dunkman league starts TNT’s new chapter

The new Dunkman league fills a void that Shaquille O’Neal has long believed the NBA has left wide open for a decade. He has routinely offered suggestions to revive it, including sponsoring a massive cash prize or personally funding a car to the winner. But the Slam Dunk has continued to wane in the post-Vince Carter and Dwight Howard era without superstar participation.

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But not only is it making the art of a poster exciting again, it’s bringing back basketball to Warner Bros. Discovery. The $69 billion giant lost the $72 billion NBA bidding war that saw Inside the NBA get licensed to ESPN. However, networks have discovered a cheaper, alternate sports entertainment option in their own leagues. After the success of Unrivaled, Dunkman could be TNT’s next showstopper in the NBA offseason.

The $500,000 cash prize is a direct response to O’Neal’s long-standing criticism of the NBA’s lack of innovation and star power. He’s offered up the same prize to lure Ja Morant and Zion Williamson to the All-Star event but no one bites. Just months ago, following the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend, Shaq went on The Big Podcast to label the most recent NBA installment the “worst Dunk Contest in dunk contest history.”

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Dunkman filmed a six-episode slate already with Shaq touting the pilot already featured superior talent to the NBA’s professional roster. No O’Neal kids in the mix. Jalen Rose also seems to be in the panel but the contestants are from all over the world. Onne of Shaq’s faves is a Polish doctor who surprises everyone with his posters.

Shaq is pulling out all stops to ensure this isn’t some gimmicky sideshow. “This is a new professional league, not a dunking contest,” he says, “We are calling all dunkers.”

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The live events will air across TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max, with additional content streamed across official “Dunkman,” social channels, Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and YouTube.