NBC Journalist Reveals Why Michael Jordan Prefers to Stay Out of the Spotlight

Nearly a year after NBC first aired its Michael Jordan interview, Mike Tirico was still defending the decision to bring the basketball legend back to the network. What was supposed to be a major addition to NBC’s NBA coverage had become a talking point of its own, with questions about how much Jordan viewers would actually get to see.

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The story began in May 2025, when NBC announced Jordan as a “special contributor” ahead of the network’s return to NBA broadcasting. But as the 2025-26 season unfolded, his contribution took a very different shape from what some viewers had expected.

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Speaking with Ryan Glasspiegel at Front Office Sports’ Tuned In summit on October 13, Tirico offered his perspective on Jordan’s limited television presence while defending NBC’s approach.

“I think Michael Jordan hadn’t been on TV for a long time for a reason. He likes being Michael Jordan. Even still, when he’s on camera, there’s an aura about Michael Jordan that is just different. Sitting across from him. It’s just a different feel. I think he is above the daily discourse of, ‘Hey, who is the best point guard in the NBA right now?’ and ‘who’s the best this or the best that?’” Tirico said.

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NBC’s original announcement did not specify how often Jordan would appear or how his contribution would be presented. Instead, viewers got one prerecorded interview lasting about an hour and 45 minutes, which the network divided into five short segments under the MJ: Insights to Excellence banner.

The segments covered subjects including load management and Jordan’s continuing interest in basketball. However, the format drew criticism from viewers and commentators who had expected more from his role. Charles Barkley was among the most vocal critics.

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“I thought that NBC was full of s**t the way they did it. They sold it a little different. Like wait a minute, Michael’s [Jordan] wearing the same clothes for six months… They sold a bill of goods,” Barkley said in October 2026.

Tirico, however, believes the opportunity to hear from Jordan made the project worthwhile, even if the format was not what everyone wanted.

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“I love the fact that we did one interview—and you can say what you want about it airing once or being spread out over our series of pregame shows during the year—it’s a year later and people are still talking about it… And people are still asking about it. Which, to me, is all the reason that it was completely worth it,” Tirico said.

This is not the first time Tirico has defended the arrangement. In January 2026, he acknowledged the gap between expectations and the final product while making the same case for the interview.

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“Was it what everyone wanted? Probably not. Was it better than not hearing from Michael Jordan? You’re damn right it was. And if we get another shot at it, will I be more than excited to be a part of it? You betcha,” he told Sports Illustrated.

At the time, Tirico also said, “Nothing scheduled as of now that I know of, but it is a possibility. I hope there’s something else after it. Michael was awesome.”

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By August 2026, Front Office Sports reported that Jordan was not expected to return to NBC’s NBA coverage for the 2026-27 season. Tirico later confirmed that expectation while leaving the door open to a future appearance.

In September, he also addressed the expectations surrounding the original announcement. “It was fun. A lot of people took it and ran with what they thought it was going to be, when we never really said a lot of what it was going to be. It was just Michael talking about basketball,” Tirico said.

Ultimately, the disagreement comes down to what viewers expected from Jordan’s role. NBC secured an extended conversation with one of basketball’s biggest figures, but some viewers wanted a more regular presence. Tirico continues to value the access the network received. Whether that was enough is another question.