NBC Star Who Landed Rare Michael Jordan Interview Pulled From Broadcast Due to Health Issue Ahead of Career Milestone

Sports television is facing another notable absence. Ernie Johnson’s recent decision to step away from Inside the NBA amid health concerns was followed by Michael Wilbon’s announcement that he would take an indefinite leave from ESPN. Now, NBC is set to miss one of its own prominent personalities, whose career also includes a rare interview with Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods.

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Mike Tirico’s will miss a major Sunday Night Football assignment after being forced to step away from NBC’s broadcast because of an unspecified health issue. The veteran sportscaster was scheduled to call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 8. But NBC confirmed that Noah Eagle would replace him in the booth alongside Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Melissa Stark.

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“Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue,” Tirico addressed his absence in a statement released by NBC. “I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Cris (Collinsworth), Melissa (Stark) and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

The absence comes at an important moment in Tirico’s broadcasting career. Sunday’s assignment was supposed to mark his 300th NFL broadcast, a significant milestone for one of NBC Sports’ most recognizable voices. However, the 59-year-old broadcaster is expected to reach that landmark next week instead.

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NBC has not disclosed further details about the health issue. Tirico is expected to return for next Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. His influence at NBC extends well beyond football. He also played a significant role in one of the network’s biggest basketball broadcasting achievements, securing an extended interview with Michael Jordan.

When NBC announced Michael Jordan as a special contributor ahead of its return to NBA broadcasting for the 2025-26 season, it generated considerable excitement. The six-time NBA champion has maintained a relatively private relationship with the media, making his appearances particularly valuable. MJ’s interview with Tirico was significant for another reason. It marked his first substantial television discussion about basketball since The Last Dance documentary premiered in 2020.

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NBC subsequently divided the recording into multiple segments under the title “MJ: Insights to Excellence,” airing them throughout the NBA season. The interview attracted criticism from some viewers who expected Michael Jordan to become a regular presence on NBC’s basketball coverage. Instead, his contributions consisted entirely of material from that single extended conversation.

Tirico acknowledged that the arrangement might not have matched everyone’s expectations but strongly defended the opportunity. He explained that Michael Jordan genuinely wanted to discuss the direction of basketball rather than react to every current NBA storyline.

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“Are there a ton of topics you’d love to get to? Of course,” Tirico said on Sports Illustrated’s SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina in January 2026. “But Michael wanted to talk about where he sees the game right now. And we haven’t heard a lot of that. It was interesting; It was fun. It was good perspective. My takeaway was how much he cares about the game still. He loves the game. And in some regards [he] doesn’t love the direction of the game and wanted to talk about it. It was a great forum. His longevity and connection with the NBA on NBC made it possible.”

Michael Jordan is not expected to return to NBC’s NBA coverage for the 2026-27 season. Although Tirico has made it clear that he would welcome another opportunity to interview the basketball legend. For now, Tirico’s immediate priority is returning to the NFL booth.

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If his recovery proceeds as expected, he will have the opportunity to celebrate his 300th career NFL broadcast in Cincinnati next Sunday. Thus, adding another milestone to an already distinguished broadcasting career.