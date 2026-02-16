NBC Urged to “Cut Off” Reggie Miller’s Mic as NBA All-Star Game Sees Major Change

Be it the regular season or the playoffs, NBA legend Reggie Miller’s opinions don’t always win fans’ hearts. The Pacers icon’s broadcasting career began with TNT in 2005, and in the off-season, NBC acquired him as its lead commentator alongside Mike Tirico. But the netizens aren’t on board with the 60-year-old’s analysis.

In fact, not just fans this time, but a prominent media personality, Bill Simmons, issued his grievance. “Can NBC please tell Reggie to stop telling us how hard everyone is playing? Or just cut off his mic? I’d settle for either option.” With over 5k likes in an hour, netizens seem to have taken a liking to this tweet.

During the marquee event of the All-Star weekend, the emphasis was on improved defensive play and the players’ hunger to limit the other team’s attacking options. This was a much-needed change that the fans had been calling for. But when that message gets broadcast again and again, the fans get tired, especially when it comes at the wrong time.

A netizen pointed out, “@ReggieMillerTNT is out here saying, ‘You want players to play hard, well you got it” After Fox hit a wide open 3. Wrong timing and repeating the message turned the fans against Reggie Miller. But this year’s All-Star games were more competitive and entertaining. All three mini-games featured dramatic finishes and appeared to be played at a higher level of competitiveness.

Scottie Barnes won the opening 12-minute game for the Stars with a clinching 3-pointer in overtime, beating the World 37-36. Then De’Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second game, sealing the Stripes Team’s win over Team Stars 42-40. In the third game, LeBron James put the Stripes ahead with 31 seconds left on a putback dunk.

But Victor Wembanyama hit two free throws to tie it before Leonard’s dagger. Leonard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, beating the World team 48-45. So, yes, the games were competitive and more entertaining.

The issue with Miller also stems from his previous plays, which the netizens did not agree with. Recently, Miller compared Caitlin Clark’s exploits to those of Celtic star Payton Pritchard, which did not sit well with another Boston legend.

Another instance of Reggie’s broadcasting skills being called out was when he put Lakers Luka Doncic on notice for his lack of defense.

But fans viewed it as biased, since the entire Lakers team was at fault, a point Miller failed to notice. That’s why Miller’s constant reminder failed to win over the fans.

Reggie Miller finds no support from fans

NBC Sports produced its first NBA All-Star Game since 2002. The presentation was much crisper than last year’s TNT event, where the breaks were longer than the actual hoops. As NBC is one of the new partners of the latest media rights deal, they upped their NBA broadcasting team and signed Reggie Miller. But fans seemingly did not like it. “The only bad thing about NBC’s coverage is Reggie Miller.”

Similarly, fans were tired of the same analogies being repeated. So, a netizen agreed with Simmons’ take on cutting the Pacers legend’s mic. “Reggie talking up the grind again, mic cut needed 😅.” Another fan agreed and vented his frustration with a long, elaborate message. “Oh, come on. We get it, Reggie Miller — everyone’s “playing hard.” Do we need a daily PSA on the obvious? 😡 NBC, seriously, either turn the guy down or just cut the mic. Basketball fans didn’t tune in to get motivation from a walking cliché.”

Meanwhile, another comment offered a nuanced take: Reggie Miller might be overdoing it, but the games have played out exactly as the fans wanted. “He’s forcing it fs. But is he wrong? It’s actually watchable.” As the previous issues remain fresh with netizens, the latest comment from Miller doesn’t help his stock.