NCAA’s $2.7 Billion Decision Triggers Demands From Stephon Marbury, Isaiah Thomas, & More

For years, college football and basketball players made millions for their schools, yet saw barely a dime beyond scholarships and small stipends. TV contracts, packed stadiums, jersey sales? Most of that cash went to universities, coaches, and conferences. A 2021 Chicago Booth study revealed just how lopsided it was: if college sports shared revenue like the NFL or NBA, top athletes would be making serious money—$2.4 million a year for star quarterbacks and $1.2 million for top basketball players. That kind of payday sounded like a dream. But now, after years of pushing back against NCAA rules, that dream is finally becoming reality.

Back in 2021, the NCAA finally gave student-athletes the green light to make money off their name, image, and likeness—aka NIL. Before 2021, if a player got paid for signing autographs or doing a brand deal, they risked losing eligibility. Wild, right? But that all changed when the NCAA dropped its strict amateurism rules. Now, athletes can sign endorsement deals, promote products on social media, run camps, or even launch their own brands. And just a couple of days ago, another milestone was added to this NIL journey!

Stephon Marbury couldn’t hold back his excitement. He shared a post on Instagram reacting to the massive news: a federal judge just signed off on what’s being called the biggest shift in college sports history—schools can now pay athletes. We’re talking $20.5 million per school per year, and a jaw-dropping $2.7 billion total over the next decade for former players who never saw a dime of the revenue they helped generate, reported CBS Sports. Marbury, who once lit up Georgia Tech as a freshman, averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists, simply captioned it: “I love it!”

And he wasn’t the only former hooper fired up. NBA vets quickly jumped into the comments. Etan Thomas, who played at Syracuse from ’96 to 2000, laughed, “How far back are they going? Lol, but I’m happy for these young cats.” Then came Nate Robinson, who played two sports at the University of Washington—dropping this gem: “Man this his ant be true, s— I played 2 sports in college, I need.” And he’s got a point. Nate was a 2x All-Pac-12 hooper who also started at cornerback in the Sun Bowl.

Isiah Thomas, another UW alum, jumped in too: “Can I get everything college basketball owes me??” During his time in Washington, he averaged 16.4 points and 4 assists. These legends made the numbers that would’ve likely brought in real NIL money today. Will these legends get their pay? Well, not really.

The approved House v. NCAA settlement, starting as early as next month, will go to former college athletes who were shut out of earnings between 2016 and 2024, as reported by ABC. That’s right, back pay for those who grinded through the system when revenue sharing was still banned. The case started with Arizona State swimmer Grant House, who, along with others, sued the NCAA and the Power Five conferences, and after years of legal battles, they won. NCAA President Charlie Baker called the decision “a huge step forward,” saying it could finally help stabilize a multibillion-dollar system that’s been skating on outdated rules for decades.

Now, here’s where things get even more real. The NCAA is handing off much of the control to the Big Four conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC), who’ll enforce a new rulebook and oversee third-party NIL deals through a group run by Deloitte. There’s also a new twist—roster limits. That means schools may cut down team sizes, especially in non-revenue sports, raising fears for walk-ons and Olympic hopefuls. And while football and men’s basketball are expected to rake in most of the cash, schools still need to balance Title IX equity, skyrocketing recruiting battles, and compliance headaches.

Are NIL dealings good for the college athletes?

Stephon Marbury isn’t shy about how he feels—he loves NIL. On Vernon Maxwell’s “MaXed Out” podcast, he said, “Love the NIL deals. I think, you know, it should have been happened. They’ve been profiting off of us… our name, our image, and likeness for years.” He even joked about walking past his old school’s academic office, seeing plaques of himself for Chevrolet Player of the Game, all while the school collected checks: To today’s athletes, he said warmly, “We paved the way for all of the next generation of cats to eat… So when y’all see us, throw us a meal or something, young fella.”

But not everyone’s raising a glass to NIL. Shaquille O’Neal, for one, is frustrated by how freely players now transfer schools. “If I write you a check for a million dollars, you can’t stay for 300 days,” Shaq said on his podcast. “You gotta at least give me 2 years.” He’s calling for rules: more loyalty, less hopping around. And it’s not just about the money—it’s about high school players losing out too. “Guys that are high school players… not going to get a shot.”

And then there’s Charles Barkley, never one to hold back. He’s not against players making money—just the way the system is set up. “We’ve actually screwed up college athletics,” he said bluntly on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “The model they have now is unsustainable… I’ve given more money to Auburn, legal or illegal, than any athlete in the history of the school… but I’m not going to give them millions of dollars every year so we can be good at sports. That’s just stupid.” Barkley’s biggest issue? NIL is dividing locker rooms.

“You’re gonna pay the good-looking quarterback… You’re not payin’ the big, ugly offensive lineman.” For him, it’s not just bad economics—it’s bad for the game. From Etan Thomas cracking jokes to Nate Robinson demanding his retro paycheck, one thing’s clear—these OGs are proud. They walked so today’s stars could run (and get paid).