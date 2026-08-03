“Need to Shut Up”: Rich Paul Blasted for Dragging Kobe Bryant Into LeBron James Decision

The Philadelphia 76ers have created a championship-contending roster. The addition of LeBron James was met with both excitement and criticism. Super agent Rich Paul spent hours in front of the camera talking about where James might land, and when he eventually chose Philly, his comment caused a frenzy across the basketball world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the announcement, Paul said: “I actually think this is something Kobe would be extremely… I don’t know if proud’s the right word, but I think he would be like, ‘Hell yeah.’ You’re chasing greatness. You’re chasing another championship. That’s what he was about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone was pleased. Former NBA center Olden Polynice criticized Rich Paul for mentioning the late Kobe Bryant while discussing LeBron James’ decision to join the 76ers.

“This goes out to Rich Paul,” Polynice said on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast. “I have nothing but respect for you as far as what you’ve accomplished and how you got there. You worked your [expletive] off. But you need to shut the [expletive] up with that statement because that is the most asinine thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Number one, we don’t know,” he continued. “You shouldn’t bring up Kobe in any way, shape or form that he would know… the decision LeBron made. That’s like me walking up and slapping somebody and going, ‘Malcolm X would’ve understood it.’ I don’t know what the hell Malcolm X would understand. LeBron made his decision. That’s it. It has nothing to do with anybody else. LeBron made his decision. That’s the best team for him. Wish him well, wish the Lakers well and move on.”

Paul played a central role throughout James’ free agency. According to ESPN, he spoke with as many as 27 teams before reducing the list to a handful of serious contenders that included Philadelphia, Golden State, Cleveland, Miami and Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his Game Over podcast, the Klutch CEO said the acquisition of Jaylen Brown dramatically changed “everything there.” James picked Philly after weeks of weighing his reported options. According to both his own statement and ESPN, the four-time champion considered retirement before deciding he still wanted one final opportunity to compete for another title.

Rich Paul later revealed just how emotionally difficult the process had become. He said LeBron James seriously contemplated returning to Cleveland or Miami, joining Golden State, and explored several other contenders before Philadelphia acquired Jaylen Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

He signed a two-year, veteran-minimum contract with a player option, emphasizing that his decision was driven by basketball only.