“Needs to Go to Court”: Enes Kanter Urged to Take Legal Action After Chicago Sky’s Brutal Treatment

Enes Kanter walked into Wintrust Arena claiming he wanted to “protect women.” Megan Rapinoe strongly disagreed, but others believe Kanter should not back down. After his ejection during the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever clash, the controversy has only intensified. Now, fitness trainer Jillian Michaels believes there is one place the ex-NBA star should take the fight next: the court.

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Michaels appeared on the Actual Friends and 3 More podcast to share her thoughts. “Younger girls are paying an exorbitant price in every possible way, and they have no ability to move the needle or sound the alarm,” she said. “So all I can say is, we need to continue this constantly, keep it center stage.”

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Jilliam Michaels added that in a recent conversation with James Lindsay, she came across another interesting idea. “‘We sue,'” Lindsay apparently responded. “‘That’s what we do in this country. We don’t use bullets; we don’t use guns. We sue. Enes should sue.'”

Now, host Dr. Drew pointed out another interesting fact: Royce White’s draft declaration. The former NBA hooper had announced that he was willing to enter a legal battle if the WNBA rejected his eligibility. According to Dr. Drew, White’s rejection “was a setup for the suit, when Roysha is not allowed to be on the draft.”

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Jillian Michaels noted, “That’s exactly what needs to happen. This needs to go to a court.” Simply put, Enes Kanter or anyone walking his path should drag matters to the court. Once again, it boils down to the fact that the WNBA has failed to define the term “women.” That’s the loophole the league is primarily dealing with.

Enes Kanter arrived at the Sky-Fever game wearing a shirt that boldly stated, “WOMAN noun. adult human female.” The message quickly drew attention. After Natasha Cloud scored with 1:22 left in the third quarter, she confronted Kanter near the baseline. Meanwhile, the exchange escalated as Kanter stepped toward the court. Security soon intervened and escorted him away from his courtside seat.

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Now, before Jillian Michaels, FOX reporter Emily Campagno also commended Enes Kanter for standing his ground. “My first thought when I saw that was like, thank you. Enes, thank you for standing up for us…I’m like, why is a league for women, by women, of women? Why aren’t they standing up for us? Where’s the commish? Where are the coaches?” she said.

Campagno also mentioned, “I think it’s laughable too that a league that has children removed and women have to take off their shirts because they just say chromosomes on them are blasting on the Jumbotron. ‘Hey, trans fans, everyone is welcome.’” Like, the virtue signaling has rotted that league.”

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According to Campagno, the WNBA’s leniency towards Natasha Cloud after her verbal altercation with Kanter pointed towards a bigger concern. And therefore, Jillian Michaels strongly believes that the 34-year-old shouldn’t let this incident slide easily. He should, per Michaels, drag the matter to the court.