New Michael Jordan Release Alert: Key Details Behind $125 Possession He Wore Only Once In NBA

If you’ve ever seen a sneaker cause more division than a James Harden stepback foul call, look no further than the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua”. And guess what? It’s back this July.

Yes, that Jordan sneaker—the one MJ wore just once in an actual NBA game, during the 1993 All-Star Game. The one that looked nothing like the Bulls’ iconic red and black, and reportedly gave the GOAT athlete a sore foot. It’s also the one that somehow became a cult classic, despite being as visually subtle as Dennis Rodman’s hair in ’97.

But sneakerheads? We don’t forget. And we definitely don’t sleep on a grail like this. Especially when Jordan himself wore it while dropping a clean 30 points in Salt Lake City. One game, one memory, one sneaker that now retails for $215 and resells for $400 if you sneeze too close to the box.

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Jordan didn’t love the Aqua 8s. Between the sweaty bootie system, the overheating, and that glittery midsole (which looked like it got lost on its way to a disco), it wasn’t exactly MJ’s favorite weapon. In fact, many blame the Aqua for the foot issues that plagued him that year. Yeah—imagine a shoe so hot it could bench Jordan faster than an early playoff exit.

And yet, despite all of that… people love it. Almost irrationally. Maybe it’s nostalgia. Maybe it’s the iconic chenille Jumpman tongue patch that screams, “I was designed in the ’90s and I’m proud.” Or maybe it’s because this is one of the few Jordans that hasn’t been retro’d to death, yet.

While Jordan spent most of the ’92–‘93 season flexing the white-based “Bugs Bunny” 8s (yes, that’s a real nickname), he went full All-Star with the Aqua in Salt Lake City. Why? Because those purple and turquoise pops actually matched the All-Star jerseys for once, and MJ clearly didn’t miss a beat, torching the West with 30 smooth points.

The 2025 retro will bring back the black nubuck upper, iron grey accents, and that Bright Concord x Aquatone midsole—minus the sparkly stuff that split the fanbase like Shaq’s free throw form. It’s leaner, cleaner, and most importantly, a lot closer to the OG 1993 look. No unnecessary bulk like the 2015 version, and no completely blacked-out upper like the 2007 “oops-we-tried” edition.

Buying Guide: How and Where to Cop

This isn’t just any Jordan retro—it’s the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua”, dropping July 19, 2025 (circle it in Sharpie). Full family sizing will be available, with men’s pairs priced at $215, and the release hitting Nike SNKRS and select Jordan retailers globally.

If you miss out on retail? Resellers are already licking their chops, and the price could jump faster than LeBron closing out on a corner three in 2013.

Die-hard collectors on Reddit have ranked the “Aqua” among their top three AJ8s, next to the “Playoffs” and “Chrome” colorways. But here’s the kicker: finding a pair from ’93 in good shape is like finding footage of Tim Duncan smiling. Most pairs are cracked, crumbling, or just museum material.

As for the 2025 version? Early leaks suggest a tighter silhouette with more accurate tooling. Fans are hopeful that this time, Jordan Brand sticks the landing like Vince Carter in the 2000 Dunk Contest.

So why all the fuss about a sneaker worn in one game? Because it’s Jordan, that’s why. Even when he didn’t love the shoe, he made us love it. Because it reminds us of a time when NBA All-Star Games still had soul, and MJ wasn’t just dominating box scores—he was shaping sneaker history.

And let’s be honest: not every retro comes with a side of 30 points, All-Star nostalgia, and a design bold enough to make Scottie Pippen raise an eyebrow. So when the Jordan 8 “Aqua” hits shelves this July, expect long lines, fast sellouts, and enough hype to make even the 6 Rings model jealous.

What a year indeed. We have the OKC winning the ring. We have TNT losing the nba rights. Then we also have MJ joining NBC, and now the return of the air Jordans. What else is left to come?