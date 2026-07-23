“New Owner Treats Him Like Garbage”: NBA Legend Blasts Trail Blazers Owner After Kevin Calabro’s Exit

Kevin Calabro’s voice became synonymous with Trail Blazers basketball for nearly two decades. That’s why news of his departure resonated far beyond Portland. And ultimately drew immediate criticism from across the NBA community, with much of that anger directed squarely at the franchise’s new ownership. NBA legend Eddie Johnson didn’t hold back either, publicly blasting the Blazers organization’s new ownership after reports of a subpar contract offer. His comments were blunt and unsparing, amplifying a growing sense that Dundon’s leadership was now under fire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The story first emerged through Blazers reporter Joe Freeman, who reported that Calabro declined the team’s contract extension after describing the offer as “subprime.” The decision ended his roughly decade-long run as the team’s television play-by-play voice. For a broadcaster who had given nearly a decade to the organization, the offer read to many as a sign of how little his legacy now counted for under the new regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Johnson, 17-year NBA vet and current Suns broadcast analyst, quickly reacted on X.

“What a %#%% Joke!” he wrote before defending one of the NBA’s most respected broadcasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kevin is Royalty, and this New Owner treats him like Garbage.”

Johnson’s frustration reflected the reaction of many fans who viewed Kevin Calabro as one of the defining voices of Blazers basketball rather than just another television announcer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson’s post quickly gained traction among fans and spread across social media, with many voicing similar frustration over the treatment of a longtime franchise voice. What was apparent was that the departure fueled a broader wave of criticism directed at the new front office and ownership’s cost-cutting approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Dundon completed his purchase of the franchise earlier this year. Since taking control, Dundon has overseen sweeping organizational changes that have extended well beyond basketball operations.

Calabro’s exit became the latest and perhaps most visible example.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to multiple reports, the franchise has significantly reduced spending across its broadcasting department. Longtime TV analyst Michael Holten departed alongside Kevin Calabro, while veteran broadcaster Neil Everett, host Jamie Hudson and analyst Tom Haberstroh also exited amid the restructuring.

Those decisions followed an earlier wave of layoffs that reportedly affected over 70 employees throughout the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

The changes haven’t stopped there.

Reports have also highlighted several cost-cutting measures under Dundon’s ownership. One of them was to limit travel for two-way players during the postseason and reduce other operational expenses.

Those moves have fueled criticism from fans who believe one of the NBA’s historic organizations has become overly focused on trimming costs rather than strengthening its team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Calabro’s use of the word “subprime” to describe the contract offer also attracted attention because of Dundon’s background. He operated the subprime auto lending industry before entering professional sports ownership.

It suggested a pattern of treating people as expendable, reinforcing the sense that this was about more than one contract.

While Calabro never publicly elaborated on the choice of words, the phrase quickly caught attention. Because of its link to a lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy arises during an important period for the Trail Blazers’ transition.

Portland continues to build around young talents such as Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, and Shaedon Sharpe while first-year head coach Micah Nori attempts to establish a new identity.

Most importantly, Damian Lillard’s return and his pairing with Jrue Holiday have ultimately put the team on the map.

If not contenders, the current roster has turned into ‌yet another lethal force in the already loaded West.

At this moment, the departure of familiar voices like Calabro becomes particularly noticeable for longtime supporters.

Eddie Johnson’s criticism ultimately reflected a broader concern than one failed contract negotiation.

It stressed a mounting perception that Dundon, more than any specific decision, had become the face of an ownership style many felt showed little regard for the people who built the franchise’s identity.

Whether those decisions eventually translate into long-term success remains uncertain, but the reaction to Kevin Calabro’s exit shows that rebuilding a franchise involves far more than assembling a roster.

It also means preserving the franchise’s identity.