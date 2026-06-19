New York City Hall’s Patrick Ewing Blunder During Knicks Championship Parade Sparks Heated Debate

It wouldn’t be a Knicks event without drama. Amid awkward friction between city leadership and team ownership, jabs in speeches, and debate over crowd control and security, the New York Knicks’ ticker-tape parade and City Hall celebration had a lot to be discussed on social media. However, a glaring design error in the backdrop decor has folks buzzing far louder than the champions floating down Broadway.

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New York City Hall was draped in commemorative banners honoring individual members of the 2026 championship roster. Among them, the banner for bench player Dillon Jones strikingly paired his name with the number 33. One massive problem: Jones never wore those digits for the Knicks.

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A seasoned Knicks fan would instantly know the iconic No. 33 was officially retired in honor of franchise legend Patrick Ewing back in 2003, one of only five retired Knicks numbers. Jones’ actual jersey number in New York is 1, though he did wear 33 during his last preseason stint with the Washington Wizards. Jones has only played seven games for the Knicks and was not the most recognizable player in Orange and Blue until this moment.

The blunder has ignited a fierce online debate over who is actually to blame for the jersey mix-up. While many assumed City Hall planners committed an unforgivable error, a search online suggests a deeper clerical issue. As several fans pointed out with the screengrabs to confirm, the NBA’s official website, the Knicks official website, and ESPN originally listed Jones as “#33 | Forward” on his active Knicks profile instead of #1.

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Following the public drama, the NBA website quickly corrected the mistake to reflect Jones’ real jersey number, but ESPN and various official team pages have still left the uncorrected No. 33 live on their rosters. This left fans debating who disrespected Patrick Ewing more.

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Knicks fans and skeptics square off in banner blame game

There’s one thing that fans agree on. This avoidable error, both in the banners and on the online Knicks profiles, is disrespectful to everything Patrick Ewing built. A small handful suspected it was a prank, as someone pointed out, “Just so we are clear here. There was no 33 on the Knicks all year.” So why would the organizers look for #33 at all?

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City Hall likely pulled from official sites listing Jones as #33. Some supporters absolve the city’s event staff, noting that the error was on the league’s part. “Not their fault if the person approving wasn’t an NBA fan. ESPN, NBA, and Knicks own site listed jones as #33.”

Others took a more tongue-in-cheek approach to the mix-up by joking, “How dare they disrespect x2 NBA champion Dillon Jones.”

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However, basketball purists who view Ewing as the greatest player in franchise history were outraged that no one even cross-checked a simple mistake, arguing, “honestly who is even in charge of these ceremonies because it is not that hard to get the legends right if they cant even honor ewing properly maybe they dont deserve to hold the trophy at all.” Another echoed the sentiment, typing, “This is embarrassing. Ewing built so much for this franchise and they can’t even get the tribute right?”

As the debate intensified, many began digging into where the breakdown occurred. Ultimately, the argument boiled down to a battle between internet databases and administrative failure. Pointing directly to all the official websites, a user tweeted, “Blame the @NBA website that has him listed as 33.”

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Others blamed the media too for maintaining the error. “ESPN has him as 33 on their Knicks Roster also..so they should get some wake-up calls also,” an observer noted.

The realistic fans, though, aren’t getting swept up in the side debate. As one stated, “Making something out of nothing. Whoever printed those was told ‘print the roster’… Dolan allowed 33 on their official roster despite it being retired. Just enjoy the champion and celebration. People always complaining.”

Summarizing the ultimate absurdity of the debate, one frustrated fan concluded, “Dillon Jones is listed as #33 on the Knicks official roster page. So don’t take up an issue with the City, take the issue up with the Knicks and NBA. Because WTF actually knows what number Dillon Jones wears?”