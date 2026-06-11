Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Goes From Spectator to Courtside Coach During Game 4 Win

In Paris, Carmelo Anthony behaved less like a retired superstar and more like a passionate fan. He was constantly engaged on the sidelines, reacting to big plays, talking with players, and living every possession. The best example came during Team USA’s semifinal against Serbia when Bogdan Bogdanović repeatedly used Melo’s famous “Three-to-the-Dome” celebration after big shots.

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We got to see glimpses of that on Wednesday night’s Knicks-Spurs Finals Game 4 as Anthony shouted from courtside at Madison Square Garden. New York pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit to beat San Antonio 107-106. Melo addressed the moment after the game.

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“I was yelling at them the whole time: ‘The offensive rebound is there! The offensive rebound is there!'” Anthony told ESPN, per Ramona Shellburne. “Coming out of that timeout, I made eye contact with them and was yelling, ‘The offensive rebound is there! Somebody go!’ I didn’t know who was going to go. But I just kept yelling, ‘Somebody go!'”

San Antonio controlled the first half, leading by 29 points. They carried the largest halftime lead ever held by a road team in the Finals, with Victor Wembanyama dominating both ends. It looked like the game was over for the Knicks.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

But then came the second half. The Knicks slowly chipped away in the third quarter, winning 26-14 and cutting the lead to 15 points. Jalen Brunson led the charge, delivering a legendary Finals performance with 36 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals. However, it was forward OG Anunoby who saw the team through with his 33 points and seven 3-point shots, including a praiseworthy tip-in and a block.

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The two forced the game to OT, where the Spurs eventually faltered. It’s a moment that, in Wemby’s mind, is either “a bad one and a good one,” as the Spurs still had control late and only needed smart execution. However, De’Anthony Fox’s mistake of attacking the basket instead of bleeding the clock cost the team, forcing Charles Barkley to call it a “dumba**” move.

“I tried to get a layup to get up 3,” Fox said after the game. “Force them to need a 3. OG made a good block.”

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Wemby’s missed free throws also cost the Spurs the game. Down from a point, Brunson got the ball, then launched a potential game-winning three-pointer, which missed. However, the moment that sent the Garden rowdy: Anunoby crashed the glass, got into position, and tipped the ball into the basket with 1.2 seconds left on the clock.

What’s next for the New York Knicks as they aim to break a 53-year curse?

The Knicks are one game away from ending their championship drought. They head to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. History has shown that teams with a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals have won the title 37 out of 38 times.

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Although challenges remain, their biggest opponent may be complacency, as they have won their three games in the series by a combined eight points and needed a fourth-quarter rally in Game 1, a one-point escape in the next contest, and a recent 29-point comeback in Game 4. Meanwhile, San Antonio has shown that it can control long stretches of games when its offense clicks.

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New York, however, will approach the contest as the more confident side. Brunson has been the Knicks’ “closer,” and his 36-point masterpiece in Game 4 further strengthens his case for Finals MVP. They have already won twice in San Antonio.