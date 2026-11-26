Two Christmases ago, Richard Jefferson told Giannis Antetokounmpo to “prove it” after being left off the holiday schedule by Adam Silver’s NBA. This Thanksgiving, Jefferson has turned his attention to a bigger rival.

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He says the NFL disrespected the NBA, and he wants the league to respond by bringing its games back to the holiday.

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“They should bring back Thanksgiving games. Why? Because the NFL disrespected us and started to have games on Christmas Day and take our audience. Christmas Day belongs to us. If y’all want to play that game, then let’s start playing hoop games,” Jefferson said on the Road Trippin’ Show.

When asked if the NBA should bring back Thanksgiving games, he answered, “100% yes.”

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He explained how it could work. “So now when you’re watching whoever and the score is 42-7, now you can switch the channel and turn on a basketball game,” Jefferson said. He also described the international upside. “In America, football is king. But around the world, the whole world can watch, and choose between a 25-10 blowout or a high-level NBA game that’s about to start?”

The timing is symbolic. There are no NBA games scheduled for Nov. 26, while NFL fans have three games, including Buffalo, at 9-1, against Kansas City, at 8-2. The NBA, then known as the Basketball Association of America, started showing games on Thanksgiving in 1946. The holiday used to have a place on the NBA calendar, which is the history Jefferson is referring to.

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The Christmas conflict is the reason for his frustration. The NFL began regularly scheduling Christmas Day games again in 2020. The NBA has played five games on Christmas each year since 2008 and is the only league that used to regularly schedules games on Dec. 25.

This isn’t the first time Jefferson has used the holiday calendar to criticize the league. After the Bucks were left off the 2024 Christmas Day schedule, he said on Road Trippin’ that “the Bucks should feel disrespected and they should go out there and prove it,” and urged Antetokounmpo to send a message to Adam Silver.

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Not everyone agrees with him though. Fans replied to the post with pushback, with one writing that it’s fine to let families “be families” on holidays, and another saying the NFL had crushed the NBA in Christmas Day ratings. Those responses reflect the practical challenges: players and staff would be working on a holiday, and the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate has been a cornerstone of the American calendar for decades. Jefferson acknowledged the first point himself. He said that none of them would be working and that it would affect people but argued it was a way to “play the hype.”

The league has not responded yet. No formal action has been announced by the NBA, and the schedule shows no games. Silver and the league have plenty of other priorities, and nothing suggests Jefferson’s comments have changed the calendar.

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Jefferson wants the NBA to treat the NFL’s Christmas games as a challenge, and his plan is to fight back on Thanksgiving. The league’s own history with the holiday and its five Christmas games show what it is protecting. Whether Adam Silver sees value in a return is unknown, and that decision rests with a league that has gone years without Thanksgiving basketball.