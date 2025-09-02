Nike Executive, Who Pushed Michael Jordan to Create $3.8 Billion Empire, Loses Battle to Cancer

He shaped the path that turned Michael Jordan into Nike’s eternal icon. George Raveling, the cherished college basketball coach and visionary Nike executive, has left us at 88. After battling cancer with unyielding courage, his journey ended on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy woven with greatness, love, and farewell.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Raveling first made his mark on the court at Villanova, playing from 1957 to 1960, before returning as their assistant head coach in 1963. His journey took him to Maryland, Washington State, Iowa, and USC, where he guided generations of athletes until his retirement in 1994. He earned three Pac-10 Coach of the Year titles and the NABC Coach of the Year honor. In 1984, he also served on Team USA’s Olympic coaching staff.

Now, on Tuesday, TMZ reported that George Raveling’s family shared a heartfelt statement on social media. They revealed he spent his final moments surrounded by loved ones. After a courageous fight with cancer, he transitioned peacefully. The words carried both sorrow and grace, honoring a life remembered with dignity, strength, and love.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There are no words to fully capture what George meant to his family, friends, colleagues, former players, and assistants — and to the world,” his family said. “He will be profoundly missed, yet his aura, energy, divine presence, and timeless wisdom live on in all those he touched and transformed.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, his remarkable influence continued long after retirement. And it will continue to do so even after his passing. The College Basketball Hall of Fame enshrined Raveling in 2013. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame honored him in 2015, cementing his enduring legacy. He then transitioned into a new chapter as Nike’s global basketball sports marketing director. There, he urged Michael Jordan to sign with the brand, a decision that changed the course of sports history forever.

Michael Jordan credits George Raveling for his $3.8 billion empire

In 1984, as Michael Jordan began his rookie year, Adidas, Converse, and Nike sought his signature. Nike’s pitch stood apart, built on a highlight reel of Jordan’s soaring dunks set to “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters. They unveiled a design he criticized, yet they embraced his vision, promising a signature line. On October 26, 1984, Jordan signed a five-year, $2.5 million deal, tripling any other NBA contract.

Well, Raveling played his part, and the most integral one, to bring MJ under Nike’s umbrella. In 2015, the NBA legend said, “Sonny (Vaccaro) likes to take the credit. But it really wasn’t Sonny, it was actually George Raveling. George Raveling was with me on the 1984 Olympics team (as an assistant coach under Bob Knight). He used to always try to talk to me, ‘You gotta go Nike, you gotta go Nike. You’ve got to try.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

40 years of partnership later, MJ’s net worth stands at $3.8 billion. Well, Michael Jordan, an inspiration for many and an idol for every hooping heart’s admiration, is unparalleled for Raveling.

Meanwhile, George Raveling was the quiet architect behind a revolution. He coached, he inspired, he guided, and then he changed the very face of sports business with one simple push toward Nike. His voice reached Michael Jordan before the world did. His wisdom stitched together a legacy of greatness, love, and immortality. And now, even in farewell, his influence soars higher than ever.