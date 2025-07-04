Nikola Jokic Confirmed to Join Udonis Haslem & More in Celtics Legend’s Major Project

The triple-double machine, achieved this feat 34 times this regular season. Nikola Jokic has certainly defined what modern-day Bigs stand for. His abilities even made Lakers legend, Shaquille O’Neal, bestow the title on him. “Joker no matter what happens is the best big man in the league by far. Period. Nobody else in the conversation.” But is the Nuggets superstar looking at a career after the NBA? If not, then why has he teamed up with former champion Kevin Garnett?

The special project also involves the acclaimed filmmaker, Deon Taylor, known for his work in horror and thriller films. Alongside actor/producer Mark Wahlberg. To celebrate the announcement, the founder of Hidden Empire Film Group. Taylor shared the news on his social media. “Momma we finally made it to the NBA 💥💥🙏🏿 Keep telling yall — the power of God !! Every step is guided …. Even when we fall , we don’t fall alone ….”

He thanked Kevin Garnett, who also has the production company Content King Studios. “Blessed beyond measure to now be partners with the amazing team of @tic_pix and the @nbasummerleague #percy TIME TO HELP BUILD FOR OUR CULTURE AND OUR BROTHERS PLAYING ON THAT COURT —- #buildyourempire.” Yes, KG, Taylor, and Wahlberg are assisting in the Summer League Film Festival, which is coming back starting July 17 in Las Vegas.

The three-day festival will bring big-screen storytelling through 34 selected projects, spotlighting stories produced by NBA stars, past and present players. This year, it includes the 3x MVP, Nikola Jokic, and other NBA stars like Luguentz Dort, Tony Allen, Nate Robinson, Cole Anthony, Keyon Dooling, and Udonis Haslem. Even Taylor called the collaboration with Garnett and Wahlberg a “culture shift.” He said, “Together, we’re redefining where sports, art, and culture collide.”

That’s the same reason why Kevin Garnett also came on board with his production company. “We have a ton of NBA players who own production companies.” Now, athletes can learn to control their narrative through film, television, and other media platforms. Thus, KG wants to highlight filmmakers who are telling authentic, real-life stories.

Nikola Jokic has already received praise for his acting skills from a Golden Globe winner

Last year, during the playoffs, the Nuggets’ superstar grabbed eyeballs for his acting chops. For context, in a promo for the animated sequel Despicable Me 4, the Joker dressed in a suit, lamenting on the fact that he looks like the famous character, Gru from the Despicable Me movies. Nikola Jokic would follow the teaser by literally dressing like super villain Gru during one of his pregame tunnel walks before a first-round game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His acting in the video even caught the attention of the Golden Globe winner, Steve Carell. “Pretty good,” Carell told Extra TV when asked about Jokic’s Gru impression. The Office star who voices Gru in the movies was highly impressed. “I think he nailed it completely. Good for him. I give him high marks for that.” So, the 30-year-old already has a good reputation apart from his NBA accolades.

Now, this project during the Summer League Film Festival could add to that experience for the NBA champion. The triple-double machine is set to add another feather to his cap. Let’s not forget Kevin Garnett has had a brief acting career with the 2019 movie ‘Uncut Gems’ alongside Adam Sandler. Now, with this production company, it provides the platform for others to tell a compelling story.