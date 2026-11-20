Russell Westbrook stood in the rain for three hours, handing out Thanksgiving meals to the South Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up. NBA fans might get goosebumps from the scenes. They may remember that three months ago, when Russell Westbrook retired from professional basketball, the NBA shared an emotional message for him on X.

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“Thanks for always making us smile,” the post read. At 38, Westbrook is still spreading smiles off the court and in some unexpected ways.

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On Thursday, LA Clippers beat writer Joey Linn shared a post on X showing Westbrook handing out Thanksgiving meals and groceries to people passing by. The caption revealed that the event took place at Jesse Owens Park in South Los Angeles, the neighborhood where he grew up. However, the story behind the giveaway makes the gesture even more special.

A lengthy post from the X account Sports ON Tap claimed that the nine-time NBA All-Star handed out 1,500 Thanksgiving dinners that day, spending three hours distributing meals despite the rain. Other reports also noted that Westbrook and his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, had organized a community event at Jesse Owens Park.

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Although Westbrook’s time with the Clippers was relatively short, he has remained active in the community. He has a long history of giving back to the neighborhood and has regularly supported families through events at the park. In 2023, he held his 11th annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway, distributing 1,000 meals to families in need through his Why Not Foundation. Notably, according to Businesswire, the tradition began in 2012 with around 400 people and has since grown to serve 1,500. The Foundation is now approaching its 15th anniversary in 2027.

The Sports ON Tap post also claimed that the meals distributed this year were prepared by Marilyn Cole. Her restaurant had closed in April because of financial difficulties, but with help from her neighborhood, she was eventually able to reopen it. Her contribution of 1,500 packed Thanksgiving meals made the event even more meaningful.

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So, how did Westbrook feel about the entire effort?

The retired NBA star opens up about the event

CNN cameras captured Westbrook’s work, along with the smiles of people who were grateful for the giveaway, especially at a time when rising prices have made everyday expenses more difficult for many families.

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The foundation was able to give more this year because it raised more money. According to an available report, the sixth annual Why Not? Poker Night, held in September at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, raised a record $912,500. That brought the foundation’s total fundraising to $3 million. The support is already making a difference for families in Los Angeles, with the Thanksgiving meal giveaway serving as one example of how the funds are being used.

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Asked how it felt to see the recipients’ reactions, Westbrook said, “Seeing a smile on all their faces, to me, is the most important thing about it, because living here, they can be inspired to do other things.”

The conversation then turned to his retirement from the league and whether he would return to Oklahoma City, where he spent 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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With a laugh, the former MVP said, “I will go back to Oklahoma City for my jersey retirement, for sure, on February 7th.”

Even after stepping away from the game, Westbrook continues to make an impact beyond basketball. His latest Thanksgiving giveaway is another reminder that he is still finding ways to bring happiness to the community that helped shape him.