Nique Clifford Reveals Ties to Hawks Legend as NBA Draft Night Nears

Parents name their kids after greatness because they dream big for them—it’s love, hope, and a little bit of legacy. “With great name comes great responsibility,” right? That Marvel line hits different when your name carries weight. And honestly, that might be exactly what Nique Clifford feels every time he laces up. He’s not alone—Gary Payton II literally carries his father’s Hall of Fame name, and then there’s Jalen Rose. His mother, Jeanne, created the name by blending his father’s name, James, with his uncle Leonard’s. That’s how names become statements.

Nique Clifford has lived and breathed basketball since he was a kid growing up in the Pikes Peak area. After early flashes of talent in junior high, he carved out a five-season college run, getting better every year. From averaging just 1.0 points in limited minutes as a freshman, he worked his way up to 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game by his final season at CSU in 2024–25. Across 154 career games (122 starts), he put up 10.1 points, 5.9 boards, and shot 46.9% from the field. That’s the grind paying off.

So, should we thank Dominique Wilkins for Nique Clifford’s skills? Well… kind of. Because yes, you guessed it—Nique Clifford is named after the Human Highlight Film himself. “I was named after Dominique Wilkins. That was my dad’s favorite player growing up,” Clifford shared. “He named me after him. He’s a special dude.”

Now, is Clifford anything like the Hall of Famer he was named after? He had to think about that one: “I feel like I am athletic. He’s a little more athletic than I am,” Clifford laughed, “but you know, athleticism I would say probably the closest similarity.” And just for fun—what would happen if Clifford and Wilkins had to face off in a game today?

“How old is he?” Clifford asked. Told that Wilkins is now 65, Clifford grinned: “I’ll give him 2 points. He can still hoop, I’m not gonna lie. He’ll probably get more points than that.”

Before Nique Clifford started making noise, there was the original Nique—Dominique Wilkins. The man didn’t just play in the NBA… he owned it for a while. Wilkins played 15 seasons in the league for five teams, most famously the Atlanta Hawks (where he basically became a city legend), and later the Orlando Magic, among others. Across 1,074 regular-season games, he averaged an impressive 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Oh, and he was a 9-time All-Star. Not bad for a guy picked 3rd overall in the 1982 NBA Draft. He officially retired in 1999, and by 2006, he was right where he belonged—in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

And if you’re wondering how he got the nickname “The Human Highlight Film”? Just go watch his showdown with Larry Bird during the 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals—Game 7 against the Celtics. Wilkins dropped 47 points, going toe-to-toe with Bird in one of the most iconic playoff duels ever. It wasn’t just about scoring—it was the way he did it: high-flying dunks, midrange jumpers, pure swagger. Even though the Hawks lost that game, Wilkins earned ultimate respect that night.

That’s the energy Nique Clifford was named after. No pressure, right? No backup plan, no “what ifs.” His parents, Akai and Angel, once asked him to think about life beyond basketball. He never did. And turns out, he didn’t need to—because come Wednesday night, he’s going first round in the NBA Draft.

Nique Clifford’s case for the 2025 NBA draft

Nique Clifford might not be the flashiest name on the 2025 NBA Draft board, but he checks a lot of boxes teams should care about. He’s played five full seasons of college basketball—three at Colorado and two at Colorado State—so this guy has seen it all. And he’s not just a body on the court. In his final year with the Rams, Clifford nearly did everything for the team. He averaged 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and shot 38% from three. That kind of well-rounded stat line says a lot about a player who’s comfortable doing the dirty work and making the smart play.

Sure, at 23, Clifford is older than most prospects—and NBA front offices sometimes get hung up on that. But remember last year’s case with Dalton Knecht? He was older, too, yet ended up contributing to the Lakers in spurts. Clifford might not have Knecht’s jumper, but he’s no slouch. He finished 65.9% at the rim, cuts well, drives strong, and can hold his own in a catch-and-shoot role. Even if he’s not your go-to scorer, his ability to play off the ball and still impact the game on offense makes him a great complementary piece—especially for a second unit.

Defensively, Clifford brings real value. At 6’6”, he defends multiple positions, doesn’t foul much, and knows how to stay in front of his man. Teams will appreciate that he plays bigger than his size and that he’s the kind of guy you can throw on the floor when you need a stop. Think of him as a “connector”—a glue guy who fills in the gaps and elevates the team around him. For a team like the Hawks, picking anywhere from No. 13 to No. 22, Clifford could be the kind of energy boost they need off the bench—someone who fits next to stars like Trae Young without needing the ball to shine.

With the 2025 NBA Draft just days away, Nique Clifford is on the brink of making history in his own way—as possibly the second “Nique” in the NBA. And this time, the name’s back on the big stage.