“No Disrespect to A’ja Wilson”: NBA Champion Claims He’d Put Up Wilt Chamberlain Numbers in WNBA Game

The WNBA is booming like never before. The talent is unreal, the crowds keep growing, and the league finally feels impossible to ignore. So, of course, Jeff Teague picked this moment to fire off a take that sounded straight out of another universe. The former NBA champion casually stepped into Wilt Chamberlain territory with his confidence, and it’s hard to believe what he just said.

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During a live episode of his YouTube podcast Club 520, Teague boldly claimed he would put up Wilt Chamberlain-type numbers in a WNBA game. He even suggested he could score 100 points. “I’d have Will Chamberlain numbers, ” the 37-year-old said. His fellow co-hosts asked if he’d score a hundred in a WNBA game. “Yes,” he replied.

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Would Jeff Teague play the entire game, or would it be more like a high school setup where everything ran through him? “No, no, no, no. I’m playing the whole game.” Teague did not stop with his bold WNBA claims. He also aimed at A’ja Wilson, a player many consider the face of the league today. After all, she owns three championships, four MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

“I’m 215 (pounds), bro. I doubt (Wilson) probably weighs about 170,” he said. “(Defenders) can’t check her; they damn sure can’t check me. A’ja getting 46, and there’s no disrespect to A’ja Wilson.” Unfortunately, Teague’s remarks also fueled the growing debate around how many voices in men’s basketball still view WNBA players and the league’s level of competition.

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Jeff Teague sounded like he was fully in his old school NBA locker room bag when he brought up Wilt Chamberlain and a possible 100-point game in the WNBA. He basically argued that his size, strength, and years in the league would be too much for defenders to handle. The former NBA star then pulled A’ja Wilson into the discussion, which instantly raised eyebrows. Considering Wilson has achieved almost everything that she can in basketball.

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Still, the whole moment came across more like loud podcast banter than some deep basketball analysis. Teague has built a reputation for bold takes, and this one clearly landed the same way. At the same time, the response around it said plenty about where the WNBA stands today. Fans now care deeply about the league, and they quickly defend players who continue to showcase elite talent and fierce competitiveness on a much bigger stage.

This wasn’t Jeff Teague’s first take on A’ja Wilson

Once, A’ja Wilson confidently claimed she would beat Josh Hart 11 to 8 in a one-on-one matchup. Jeff Teague quickly pushed back. The former NBA guard drew a hard line and argued that the 4 time WNBA MVP would even struggle against male college players. “No, no, not one. He is really gonna beat your a—,” the 2021 NBA champion said on his Club 520 podcast. “She not beating a ni— in the G-League. She not beating a ni— in college.”

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Wilson then told TIME during the “Women of the Year” interview what she felt about the remarks. “I said it in a way, to a great friend of mine, Josh Hart, in a sense of just a competitor, and I don’t think Josh saw it in any disrespect; I could look anyone in the eye, and I’m like, Yeah, I’m gonna beat you, because that’s the competitor in me,” the 4-time MVP said.

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Imago May 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) waits for a foul shot by the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter of their game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

When reporters asked A’ja Wilson about taking part in a “Battle of the Sexes” style showdown like Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs, she gave a very clear answer. “I don’t really care for too much of that, because it’s one of those situations where you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” A’ja Wilson clarified. “If you win, they’re gonna have an excuse for it. If you lose, they’re gonna be like, Duh, you look dumb for doing that. But if we do a little two-on-two, I do got my partner.”

Jeff Teague walked into the WNBA conversation talking like Wilt Chamberlain reborn. His confidence grabbed attention, yet bringing A’ja Wilson into the debate pushed things even further. The moment exposed two things clearly. Teague loves bold basketball talk, and fans now fiercely protect a league they believe deserves far greater respect.