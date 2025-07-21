No Family in Sight as Larsa Pippen Makes Special Plans With Rumored Fiancé Jeff Coby

Larsa Pippen is practically a professional vacationer. For years, she’s been known for her lavish, sun-drenched getaways, often with her four children in tow. From tropical family trips with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen to flaunting her life on a $42 million private jet, her brand is built on a foundation of luxury and family. But her latest trip? It’s sending a very different kind of message.

This week, the Real Housewives of Miami star dropped a stunning photo from a tropical paradise, looking incredible in a black off-shoulder dress. But it wasn’t the fashion that had fans buzzing; it was the caption. Pictured with her new boyfriend, pro basketball player Jeff Coby, she simply wrote, “Family vacay..” The only problem? There was no other family in sight.

The post immediately sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Coby himself stoked the flames, commenting, “my love,” with a blue heart emoji. This “family” vacation comes just weeks after Larsa celebrated her 51st birthday with Jeff and her daughter, Sophia, by her side. It’s a clear signal that Coby isn’t just a rebound from her high-profile split with Marcus Jordan; he’s becoming a central part of her life. And most importantly, he has the kids’ stamp of approval. Larsa recently gushed that her four children have “the best relationship” with Coby, saying, “They play board games. They love to hang out. They talk basketball.”

So is a new chapter on the horizon? It sure looks like it. Larsa recently revealed that she and Jeff have already been discussing engagement rings. “I feel like we’re on a really good path right now… We get along with everything,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s been asking me what shaped stones I like, so I’ve been giving him little hints.”

Coby himself has been fueling the speculation, jokingly telling paparazzi that they’re “getting married November 2025.” While he quickly admitted he hasn’t actually proposed yet, the message is clear: things are getting serious. So, for Larsa, who has said she “liked being married,” this new relationship feels different. But as she builds this new life, her children are navigating a complicated reality of their own.

Larsa Pippen on her kids’ new chapter

How do Larsa’s kids handle having a mom whose love life is a constant headline? As she herself admitted, it hasn’t always been easy, especially for her eldest son, Scotty Pippen Jr.

In a recent, candid interview on the Lip Service podcast, Larsa revealed that her public persona has had a direct impact on her son’s NBA career. “I feel like it’s harder for Scotty that’s in the NBA,” she confessed. “You know if I say crazy things on TV he’s like oh my god did you have to say that? He’s like what are you saying? What are you doing?” It’s a rare glimpse into the private struggles of a family living in the public eye, a reminder that every headline has a human cost.

And it’s not just Scotty Jr. feeling the heat. His sister, Sophia, is also learning to navigate life in the spotlight. But while her brother seems to be grappling with the pressure, the 16-year-old is stepping into her own. She’s building a career for herself as a model and fashion entrepreneur. In a move that shows she’s inherited her father’s business acumen, she recently launched a men’s streetwear brand, “Unguarded,” with Scottie Pippen himself. It’s a fascinating contrast to her appearances on her mother’s social media, a sign that she’s carving out her own identity.

And it seems fans are all in on this new chapter. Sophia’s recent Instagram posts, showcasing a more natural, curly-haired look, have been flooded with supportive comments, with Larsa often dropping heart emojis. It’s a fascinating picture of a modern celebrity family in flux: a mother unapologetically rewriting her own story, a son grappling with the weight of his parents’ fame, and a daughter quietly building her own empire.

As she embraces this new beginning, Larsa is literally building a new foundation for her family, transforming her new Miami home into a “Realistic Zen Garden.” It’s a move away from her all-white penthouse to a more “earthy” vibe—a clear statement that as her life changes, so does her style. At the center of it all is Larsa, making it clear that her new definition of “family” is the only one that matters.